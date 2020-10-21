Gamut Selects iSpot for Unified TV Ad Measurement

As TV viewership habits in the U.S. increasingly shift to OTT, advertisers must combine local TV and OTT together in their media mix in order to maximize their reach amongst their total addressable market. Subsequently, with CTV ad spend projected to grow by 25.2% this year according to eMarketer*, advertisers need to understand the true incremental reach of their OTT campaigns in order to determine the proper allocation of spend across both TV and OTT.

"Marketers today have many options with regards to how they spend their ad dollars. As OTT continues to grow at an incredible pace, we are now able to provide our advertisers with the data that they need to measure the true incremental reach of their OTT campaigns," stated Soo Jin Oh, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Gamut.

With this agreement, Gamut will now provide all of its advertisers with the full always-on power of iSpot's census-balanced and panel-calibrated TV ad measurement system. In addition to cross-platform impression measurement, once each Gamut-enabled ad is delivered, iSpot will service the creative execution with campaign-level, DMA and line-item reporting. Delivered in Gamut's best-in-class real time dashboard, advertisers will have the full transparency they need to optimize their campaigns and maximize their media spend.

"Advertiser investments in local OTT inventory afford an incredibly important targeting opportunity for advertisers, and Gamut thrives at delivering these highly-coveted audiences to regional and local advertisers across the U.S.," said Stuart Schwartzapfel, SVP, Media Partnerships at iSpot. "Now, Gamut can utilize our always-on unified measurement to give its brand partners the apples to apples comparisons required to understand the true reach of local CTV ads. Consequently, brands can better understand the incremental reach their local OTT campaigns are providing above and beyond linear."

Today, with its robust suite of data, attribution and measurement partners, Gamut can target and reach untapped and qualified local OTT audiences delivering increased website traffic, foot traffic, brand lift, co-viewing and incremental reach. Now is the time for advertisers to move beyond impressions, to impact – at massive scale.

*Source: eMarketer, June 2020

About Gamut

Gamut is a solutions-based advertising organization focused on connecting brands to their most relevant consumers and communities, across all platforms. Gamut empowers advertisers through guaranteed premium inventory, advanced fraud-free options and performance that exceeds industry and client standards. Gamut's exceptional ability to deliver effective advertising campaigns starts with knowledge and experience gained over 20 years in the digital space and founded on a century of success. Gamut aligns with industry-leading sister companies CoxReps and Cox Media Group to provide advertisers with a holistic approach to reaching key audiences. For more information visit www.gamut.media.

About ISpot.tv

iSpot.tv is the market leader in real-time television advertising measurement and attribution. The company's always-on platform measures impressions and attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, CTV, Streaming and OTT environments. iSpot.tv's TV attribution solution enables advertisers and TV networks to plan, optimize and transact on business-outcome measures. The company delivers its solution in real-time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution.

SOURCE Gamut