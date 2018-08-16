GAN Integrity Offers Focused, Real-Time Compliance with New Risk Management Module

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GAN Integrity, the industry's only provider of a fully integrated compliance solution for global business, today announced the launch of its Risk Management module that builds on GAN's all-in-one compliance platform. The module integrates seamlessly with the rest of GAN's compliance components, so users are able to make strategic, data-driven decisions based on a holistic and real-time view of all compliance-related activities. The solution enables companies to customize how they frame their risk management and shift to a dynamic approach to this. The tool complements annual risk assessments and helps compliance teams take action on next steps.

The Risk Management module joins GAN's comprehensive compliance platform, which includes Training, Due Diligence, Policy, Gifts and Case Management modules.

With the Risk Management module, compliance teams can:

Identify: The user-friendly solution allows users to easily map and manage all risks across the company in a centralized risk library, along with any related controls and action plans.

The user-friendly solution allows users to easily map and manage all risks across the company in a centralized risk library, along with any related controls and action plans. Assess: Detailed information on specific risks enables users to design customized risk rating scales and matrices that are tailored to the organization.

Detailed information on specific risks enables users to design customized risk rating scales and matrices that are tailored to the organization. Manage: Users exchange manual, paper-driven, siloed processes for a simple and user-friendly solution and import risk assessment data into a configurable tool.

Users exchange manual, paper-driven, siloed processes for a simple and user-friendly solution and import risk assessment data into a configurable tool. Monitor: The module tracks compliance risks in real time using a heat map that enables a company to instantly react to critical changes to risks throughout the business. All changes and activity are saved for later reference.

The module tracks compliance risks in real time using a heat map that enables a company to instantly react to critical changes to risks throughout the business. All changes and activity are saved for later reference. Evolve: The module automatically updates risks based on changes to the business.

Valerie Charles, chief strategy officer, GAN Integrity said:



"As business becomes more global and more complex, so does the task of managing risk and remaining compliant. Our new module provides a tailored approach to fit any organization's risk management processes. It empowers compliance teams to focus on what matters with technology that enables them to proactively manage any compliance issue that arises, at any time, anywhere. As an organization's risk management evolves, so does GAN's tool configuration, enabling real-time identification, assessment and management of all risks."

About GAN Integrity



GAN Integrity is the industry's only provider of a completely integrated compliance solution for global businesses. GAN Integrity's all-in-one platform for compliance teams is the first of its kind, connecting all aspects of a corporate compliance program into a single, cloud-based solution. Today, many of the world's leading brands trust GAN's innovative software to help them better manage compliance. Led by a team of technology and compliance experts, GAN has offices in New York, Paris, London, Dubai and Copenhagen. www.ganintegrity.com

PR contact:



Jessica M. Pasko



Nadel Phelan, Inc.



831-440-2412



jessica@nadelphelan.com

SOURCE GAN Integrity

Related Links

http://www.ganintegrity.com

