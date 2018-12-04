GAN Integrity Raises $15 Million to Accelerate Global Compliance Solution

NEW YORK and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAN Integrity, pioneers of connected compliance and the only completely integrated compliance solution for global businesses, announced today a $15 million Series B growth financing round led by Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) with participation from existing investors. ATG is the early/growth-stage fund managed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across the financial services sector.

GAN Integrity provides organizations across industries with a connected compliance solution that eliminates the need for multiple, disparate solutions while also reducing complexity, lowering risk and increasing visibility.

"GAN is transforming the compliance software market through their approach to connecting all aspects of a company's program into one unified, end-to-end solution," said Michael Cichowski, Aquiline Technology Growth. "Teams are not only leaning on GAN to help run their compliance programs more effectively, but the technology is enabling them to operate more strategically and make an even greater business impact."

The funding underscores strong market momentum and company growth. In 2018 alone, GAN doubled its revenue and customer base. "It has been exciting to be a part of GAN's growth over the past two years," said Michael Kopelman, General Partner, Edison Partners. "Watching this team elevate the compliance functions at organizations globally has been nothing short of impressive. We are delighted to partner with the GAN team and with Aquiline for this next stage in the company's growth journey."

This funding also comes on the heels of the release of GAN Connect, the next generation of GAN's unified compliance platform designed to help global organizations manage their growing third-party relationships, new regulations and enterprise risk. Enhancements enable global organizations to flexibly tailor the platform for specific needs and business processes across risk, policy, due diligence, requests, investigations and training.

"In today's increasingly global economy, companies must be wary of corruption and regulations in each country in which they seek to expand. One misstep and a company can find itself buried under fines and penalties, which can often result in damaging public scrutiny," said Thomas Sehested, Founder and CEO, GAN Integrity. "With this funding, we'll continue to expand globally as we work to help our customers take compliance to the next level."

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity is the industry's only provider of a completely integrated compliance solution for global businesses. GAN Integrity's all-in-one platform for compliance teams is the first of its kind, connecting all aspects of a corporate compliance program into a single, cloud-based solution. Today, many of the world's leading brands trust GAN's innovative software to help them better manage compliance. Led by a team of technology and compliance experts, GAN has offices in New York, Paris, London, Dubai and Copenhagen. For more information, visit www.ganintegrity.com.

About Aquiline Technology Growth

Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) seeks to invest in early- and growth-stage technology companies that are bringing innovation to the insurance and financial services ecosystems. ATG is managed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across the financial services and technology sector. The ATG team has experience in technology and financial services and is supported by its colleagues at Aquiline, strategic partners, and an active group of industry Executive Advisors. For more information on ATG, visit: http://www.aquiline.com/atg.

About Edison Partners

For more than 30 years, Edison Partners has been helping scale successful companies. The firm's investment team brings extensive investing and operating experience to each investment. Through a unique combination of growth capital and the Edison Edge platform, consisting of operating centers of excellence, the Edison Director Network, and executive education programs, Edison employs a truly integrated approach to accelerating growth and creating value for businesses.

Edison's active portfolio has created aggregated market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners is based in Princeton, NJ and manages more than $1.4 billion in assets throughout the eastern United States.

SOURCE GAN Integrity

