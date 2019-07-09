GaN on Silicon Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Introduction to the Report



A new study on the GaN on silicon technology market aims to outline the impact of the past and current developments on the future of the GaN on silicon technology market.GaN on silicon technology, also known as Gan-on-Si, has gained momentum in the last couple of years, owing to its proven performance advantages over the laterally diffused metal oxide semiconductor (LDMOS) technology.



The adoption of GaN on silicon technology has witnessed significant diversification in the recent past, with applications in RF systems creating new avenues of growth. Developments in the GaN on silicon technology market have led to tectonic shifts in how this technology is used across a range of applications.



The study on the GaN on silicon technology market offers incisive analysis on the key influencing factors that are likely to disrupt this marketplace. A comprehensive analysis on the competitive landscape, along with product and business strategies of the incumbents and new entrants has also been included in the GaN on silicon technology market report.



A Comprehensive, 360 Degree Analysis of the Market



The GaN on silicon technology market report offers a thorough analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats (DROTs) that are likely to impact the GaN on silicon technology market during the course of the forecast period 2019-2027. Ongoing trends, evolving regulations, innovations, and strategies adopted by market players have been analyzed in detail in the GaN on silicon technology market report.



To give readers a comprehensive and 360-degree analysis on the market, the GaN on silicon technology market report offers credible information on all the key markets around the globe. The evolving trends in the global GaN on silicon technology market have been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The report studies the existing status-quo in the competitive landscape of the GaN on silicon technology market, and offers a detailed analysis on their business, product, and operational strategies. Information on the strengths and relative weaknesses of the players has been included in the research study.



Players profiled in the GaN on silicon technology market study include Texas Instruments, Fujitsu Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, GaN Systems, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, and Transphorm Inc.



With this information, GaN on silicon technology market participants and key stakeholders will be able to take better and well-analyzed decisions for their growth and the market's development in the forthcoming years.



Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market: Segmentation

Key categories in which the global GaN on silicon technology market is divided include wafer size, end-use industry, and geography.Specific information is systematically given for each and every segment and their sub-segments, as all the segments contribute significantly to the growth of the GaN on silicon technology market.



Players offering growth in any particular segment are also presented in detail in this report.



Key Insights for Readers



An in-depth and reliable analysis on how the market will evolve over the course of the forecast period.

Detailed discussion on the new technological developments that will revolutionize the GaN on silicon technology market.

Development of new products based on GaN on silicon technology that affect the market's growth are also mentioned with the help of specific examples.

Automotive sector to gain the most by adopting GaN on silicon technology.



Research Methodology

A thorough primary and secondary research, targeting stakeholders and representatives from the entire value chain of the global GaN on silicon technology market was conducted to arrive at numbers a reliable and accurate manner.To gather reliable information in this market, interviews with technology leaders, end-users, and other stakeholder in the value chain were conducted.



An understanding on the opportunities and challenges in this landscape was cultivated through a series of discussions with thought leaders and industry experts. Information gathered from the primary sources acts as a validation from industry players and makes analysis more accurate for the GaN on silicon technology market.



While conducting the secondary research information was gathered from different online sources including white papers, government websites, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and journals. In addition to these sources, information was also gathered from in-house databases, paid proprietary tools, and industry gazettes.

