GaN-on-Silicon Transistor Comparison Teardown Report 2018 with an Estimated Production Cost for the Integrated Circuit Gate Driver, Transistor, and Package

The "GaN-on-Silicon Transistor Comparison 2018 Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents an overview of the state of the art of GaN-on-silicon HEMTs to highlight the differences in design and manufacturing processes, and their impact on device size and production cost. We have analysed different devices at low and medium voltage from EPC, Texas Instruments, Panasonic, GaN Systems and Transphorm. The report includes detailed optical, Scanning Electron Microscope and Transmission Electron Microscope pictures of the packaging, the transistor structures and the epitaxy.
The market for GaN high-electron-mobility transistors (HEMTs) is very appealing, drawing in ever more manufacturers. This factor lowers prices, making GaN devices good competitors for the currently-used silicon-based power switching transistors such as MOSFETs and IGBTs.
Nevertheless, the technical details are still unsettled, with every manufacturer presenting its own solution to die design and packaging integration. This brings fierce competition, which will accelerate technical innovation and further lower prices. Moreover, GaN business models are still very different, and in the future we will see supply chain restructuring driven by the main cost factors. Manufacturers propose different approaches for epitaxy, gate structure, device design, and packaging, all focused on solving the problems linked to GaN's intrinsic properties and its integration with silicon.
This report provides an estimated production cost for the integrated circuit gate driver, transistor, and package. It also compares the different components available on the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
Technology and Market
Company Profile
- EPC
- Texas Instruments
- Transphorm
- GaN Systems
- Panasonic
Physical Analysis
- Low Voltage
- EPC: EPC1010, EPC2010C and EPC2045
- Texas Instruments: LMG5200
- Medium Voltage
- Transphorm: TPH3002PS, TPH3206PS and TPH3208PS
- GaN Systems: GS66508P, GS66506T and GS66504B
- Panasonic: PGA26E19BA
- Texas Instruments: LMG3410
Transistor Manufacturing Process
- EPC
- Texas Instruments
- Transphorm
- GaN Systems
- Panasonic
Cost and Price Analysis
- Summary of the Cost Analysis
- Yield Explanations and Hypotheses
- Low Voltage
- EPC: EPC1010, EPC2010C, EPC2045 and EPC2040
- Texas Instruments: LMG5200
- Medium Voltage
- Transphorm: TPH3002PS, TPH3206PS and TPH3208PS
- GaN Systems: GS66508P, GS66506T and GS66504B
- Panasonic: PGA26E19BA
- Texas Instruments: LMG3410
