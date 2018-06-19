GaN-on-Silicon Transistor Comparison Teardown Report 2018 with an Estimated Production Cost for the Integrated Circuit Gate Driver, Transistor, and Package

This report presents an overview of the state of the art of GaN-on-silicon HEMTs to highlight the differences in design and manufacturing processes, and their impact on device size and production cost. We have analysed different devices at low and medium voltage from EPC, Texas Instruments, Panasonic, GaN Systems and Transphorm. The report includes detailed optical, Scanning Electron Microscope and Transmission Electron Microscope pictures of the packaging, the transistor structures and the epitaxy.

The market for GaN high-electron-mobility transistors (HEMTs) is very appealing, drawing in ever more manufacturers. This factor lowers prices, making GaN devices good competitors for the currently-used silicon-based power switching transistors such as MOSFETs and IGBTs.



Nevertheless, the technical details are still unsettled, with every manufacturer presenting its own solution to die design and packaging integration. This brings fierce competition, which will accelerate technical innovation and further lower prices. Moreover, GaN business models are still very different, and in the future we will see supply chain restructuring driven by the main cost factors. Manufacturers propose different approaches for epitaxy, gate structure, device design, and packaging, all focused on solving the problems linked to GaN's intrinsic properties and its integration with silicon.



This report provides an estimated production cost for the integrated circuit gate driver, transistor, and package. It also compares the different components available on the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

Technology and Market



Company Profile

EPC

Texas Instruments

Transphorm

GaN Systems

Panasonic

Physical Analysis

Low Voltage

EPC: EPC1010, EPC2010C and EPC2045



Texas Instruments: LMG5200

Medium Voltage

Transphorm: TPH3002PS, TPH3206PS and TPH3208PS



GaN Systems: GS66508P, GS66506T and GS66504B



Panasonic: PGA26E19BA



Texas Instruments: LMG3410

Transistor Manufacturing Process

EPC

Texas Instruments

Transphorm

GaN Systems

Panasonic

Cost and Price Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yield Explanations and Hypotheses

Low Voltage

EPC: EPC1010, EPC2010C, EPC2045 and EPC2040



Texas Instruments: LMG5200

Medium Voltage

Transphorm: TPH3002PS, TPH3206PS and TPH3208PS



GaN Systems: GS66508P, GS66506T and GS66504B



Panasonic: PGA26E19BA



Texas Instruments: LMG3410

