GaN RF Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 1.19 billion, Driven by Increasing Use in Broadcasting Applications - Technavio

Vendor Analysis

Ampleon Netherlands BV, Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integra Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Qorvo Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., RFHIC Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and United Monolithic Semiconductors Holding SAS are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Ampleon Netherlands BV - The company offers GaN RF devices such as GaN RF power transistors based on a 0.5um HEMT, broadband 50W amplifier CLF1G0035S 50, and LDMOS-based RF power transistors.

Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers GaN RF devices such as CoolGaN and GaN EiceDRIVER.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - The company offers GaN RF devices such as RF Power Amplifiers, RF Power Pallets, and GaN Power Amplifiers.

NXP Semiconductors NV - The company offers GaN RF device, namely MMRF5014H 125 W CW RF power transistor, which is optimized for wideband operation up to 2700 MHz and includes input matching for extended bandwidth performance.

Qorvo Inc. - The company offers GaN RF devices such as GaN HEMTs, High Power GaN Switches, RF Filters, and RF Switches.

Driver and Challenge

The increasing use in broadcasting applications is driving the growth of the market. GaN is used in commercial applications owing to its unique material properties. GaN devices provide a solution for simultaneous high power, high frequency, and high-temperature operations. Hence, several vendors are widening their product portfolio and offering GaN RF.

The high cost of raw materials and the production process is challenging the market growth. GaN RF has a high ASP due to the relative novelty of the GaN RF semiconductor components technology. Thus, it is difficult for vendors to achieve economies of scale with the sale of GaN RF devices.

GaN RF Devices Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Cellular infrastructure - size and forecast 2021-2026

Defense and military - size and forecast 2021-2026

CATV - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

GaN RF Devices Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

GaN-on-Si - size and forecast 2021-2026

GaN-on-SiC - size and forecast 2021-2026

GaN-on-Diamond - size and forecast 2021-2026

GaN RF Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

GaN RF Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ampleon Netherlands BV, Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integra Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Qorvo Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., RFHIC Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and United Monolithic Semiconductors Holding SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Cellular infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Cellular infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Cellular infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Cellular infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Cellular infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dense and military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Dense and military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Dense and military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Dense and military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Dense and military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 CATV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on CATV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on CATV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on CATV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on CATV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 GaN-on-Si - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on GaN-on-Si - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on GaN-on-Si - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on GaN-on-Si - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on GaN-on-Si - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 GaN-on-SiC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on GaN-on-SiC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on GaN-on-SiC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on GaN-on-SiC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on GaN-on-SiC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 GaN-on-Diamond - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on GaN-on-Diamond - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on GaN-on-Diamond - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on GaN-on-Diamond - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on GaN-on-Diamond - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Ampleon Netherlands BV

Exhibit 115: Ampleon Netherlands BV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ampleon Netherlands BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Ampleon Netherlands BV - Key offerings

11.4 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 118: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 121: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

11.5 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 123: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 126: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 127: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 129: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

11.7 Qorvo Inc.

Exhibit 130: Qorvo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 RFHIC Corp.

Exhibit 134: RFHIC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: RFHIC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: RFHIC Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 142: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 147: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 United Monolithic Semiconductors Holding SAS

Exhibit 152: United Monolithic Semiconductors Holding SAS - Overview



Exhibit 153: United Monolithic Semiconductors Holding SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: United Monolithic Semiconductors Holding SAS - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

