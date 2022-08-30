Ganadores Inversiones Bienes Raíces Retains Orlando Marketing and Public Relations Firm WGNR

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganadores Inversiones Bienes Raíces (Ganadores IBR) announces that they have retained Orlando-based marketing agency, WGNR, as their public relations agency of record. A real estate investment training and mentorship program designed specifically for Latino communities through the U.S., Ganadores IBR seeks to grow its organization in order to fulfill the increasing demand of new candidates wishing to enter their program. To date, Ganadores IBR has mentored over 4,000 Latinos across 40 markets with several thousand students enrolled in their seminars and workshops.



Richard Álvarez, CEO of Ganadores IBR, states that "since we started in 2018, we've handled marketing communications in-house. However, we recognized that need to retain an outside firm to help us build upon our current success." Álvarez continued, "After an exhaustive search, we selected WGNR because of their great reputation, past success, and unique expertise with Latinos and Hispanic audiences."



"The moment I met Richard, I was confident that they were a perfect fit. Richard's passion to give back to the Latino community in very personal ways truly resonated with us and our way of thinking. We love working with clients such as Ganadores IBR, that sincerely care about making a positive difference in the world over profits," said WGNR CEO, Wágner dos Santos.



Ganadores IBR has several real estate development projects of their own currently in motion, such as Casa Mar Azul, the first LEED Certified Platinum container vacation home in Puerto Rico. The organization is also planning a variety of local Latino community activities this year in observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month.



