Gancia, Maker of Italy's First Sparkling Wines, Launches Still Wines

"After 170 years of winemaking excellence, we are delighted to announce we are getting into the still wines business, launching our first Pinot Grigio and Chianti under the storied Gancia label," said Scott Oliver, CEO of Roust Americas. "These two wines are Italian classics and crafted with both quality and value in mind. We believe our launch comes at a time when consumers are more inclined than ever to seek out comforting high quality wines that deliver exceptional value for money."

Gancia Chianti D.O.C.G. is a fruit forward blend of primarily Sangiovese grapes that is rich and velvety, making this a refined and enjoyable wine that pairs beautifully with red-sauced pastas and grilled meats. The refreshing Gancia Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie D.O.C. offers a fresh citrus fruit aroma and balanced floral taste and is ideal as an aperitif with light hors d'oeuvres or with a seafood lunch or dinner.

Both Gancia still wines will be available for purchase starting in New York in 2020 and then throughout North America starting Q1 2021.

About Gancia:

Founded in 1850 by Carlo Gancia, the creator of the first Italian sparkling wine, Gancia is an international leader in the category of sparkling wines, prosecco, and vermouth, with over 40 million bottles produced annually. Gancia is distributed in more than 65 countries. The Gancia sparkling wine portfolio ranges from sweet to dry and from Charmat method to prestige vintages of Classic Method. http://gancia.com



About Roust Americas:

Roust Americas is a subsidiary of Roust Group, the world's second largest vodka producer by volume. Roust Americas is responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of world-class brands like Russian Standard® Vodka, Zubrowka® Vodkas, Green Mark® Vodka, Gancia® wines and liqueurs, and De Luze® cognac.

