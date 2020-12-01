Gancia® Pops the Cork on Highly Anticipated New Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. in North America

"As the winery that introduced sparkling wine to Italy, it's fitting that we continue to demonstrate our spirit of innovation with Prosecco Rosé D.O.C.," said Scott Oliver, CEO of Roust Americas, a subsidiary of Roust Group, which owns Gancia. "Given the strong growth in both Italian sparkling wine and Rosé wine, we expect to see great interest as Prosecco Rosé wines start to appear on shelves and tables across the country."

Gancia Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. joins the lineup of the label's award-winning sparkling wines, and represents the latest masterpiece from Casa Gancia, currently celebrating its 170th anniversary. Extraordinary passion and dedication went into the creation of Gancia Prosecco Rosé, which was produced in collaboration with world renowned oenologist, Dr. Donato Lanati.

"We are incredibly proud of our first vintage of Prosecco Rosé and believe its quality will win over the hearts and palates of those who taste it," added Oliver.

A Bottle as Unique as the Wine

Gancia Prosecco Rosé comes in a beautiful clear glass bottle embossed with long lines emanating out from the label like rays of sun, inspired by the sunrise over the hills of Gancia's vineyards in Italy. The wine itself is a light pink hue.

Explaining Prosecco Rosé D.O.C

Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. is a new category in the wine industry, made possible after the Prosecco D.O.C Consortium amended the rules to allow Rosé to become part of the Prosecco appellation in early 2020. The D.O.C. refers to an area of production in northern Italy.

Prosecco Rosé differs from Sparkling Rosé in that Prosecco Rosé has definitive rules that govern its production. Prosecco Rosé must be made with at least 85% Glera grapes and the rest Pinot Noir, all grown within the specific boundaries of the region. Additionally, Prosecco Rosé is a vintage product with at least 85% of grapes coming from the vintage year, and it is aged for 60 days, as opposed to the traditional 30 days for Prosecco.

The wine industry has seen double digit growth in both Rosé and Prosecco over the past several years, making this new combination a popular trend for winemakers and consumers alike. In the summer of 2020 alone, Rosé sales grew 20 percent, while those of Prosecco grew 34 percent. To meet the demands of these growing trends, the Consortium anticipates production of Prosecco Rosé to be up to 30 million bottles per year.

To learn more about Gancia, please visit www.Gancia.com.



About Gancia

Started by brothers Carlo and Edoardo Gancia in 1850, the House of Gancia created the first sparkling wine and the first white Vermouth in Italy. Since then, Gancia has accumulated an impressive heritage as an expert winemaker and has grown into a respected brand worldwide with an award-wining portfolio of Charmat Method and Classic Method sparkling wines and Italian liqueurs. Gancia is a company that has never forgotten its origins and traditions, while continuously innovating and maintaining focus on every detail required to make exceptional wine. www.Gancia.com



About Roust Americas

Roust Americas is a subsidiary of Roust Group, the world's second largest vodka producer by volume. Roust Americas is responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of world-class brands like Russian Standard® Vodka, Zubrowka® Vodkas, Green Mark® Vodka, Gancia® wines and liqueurs, and De Luze® cognac. http://www.roust.com

