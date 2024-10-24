Gándara Mental Health Center Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gándara Mental Health Center ("Gándara") experienced a data security incident that involved personal and / or protected health information belonging to certain current and former patients and has provided notice of this incident to impacted individuals.

On June 20, 2024, Gándara became aware of unusual activity within its network environment. In response, Gándara immediately took steps to secure its network and launched an investigation with the assistance of independent cybersecurity experts. As a result, Gándara learned that certain personal / protected health information was acquired without authorization. Gándara then engaged a third-party vendor to commence a comprehensive review of the affected data. On October 1, 2024, that review concluded and Gándara learned of the identities of individuals involved. Gándara then took steps to provide notification as quickly as possible.

The affected information may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers, medical treatment / diagnosis information, and health insurance information. Please note that not all data elements were affected for all individuals.

As soon as the incident was discovered, Gándara took the steps referenced above. Gándara notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the perpetrators accountable. Gándara also notified the U.S. Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and consumer reporting agencies of this incident. Gándara is also taking additional steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

Gándara is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, on October 24, 2024, Gándara mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which Gándara had identifiable address information. The notice provided information about the incident and resources that potentially impacted individuals could utilize to protect their information including the opportunity to enroll in complimentary identity protection services through Identity Defense.

Gándara has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) and can be reached at 1-877-829-4296. All affected individuals may qualify for complimentary identity protection services through Identity Defense. Individuals who have not received a notification letter must obtain verification of eligibility through the call center to enroll in services.

