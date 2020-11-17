Gander Group Announces Addition Of Casino Executive Monica Scott

Monica Scott of Biloxi, Mississippi grew her casino experience as the VP of Marketing and began her relationship with Gander Group as such. With Gander Group backing her, Monica looks to expand casino relationships within the company as well as offer industry insights to the casino marketing world.

"Monica comes to us with vast industry knowledge and a passion for creating one-of-a-kind marketing strategies," remarks Gander Group CEO Josh Blake. "Not only has she been a great partner over the years, but she has grown to be an asset and Gander Group is truly proud to have her join our team."

The mother of two will continue to grow Gander Group's regional office located in Gulfport, Mississippi under the role of Vice President of Casino Marketing. Monica will work closely with our casino partners to create continuity programs intended to increase player loyalty.

"Having previously been a client, I can personally attest to the exceptional product quality, program creativity and personalized service Gander Group provides to its customers," states Scott. "I am incredibly excited to now be part of this rapidly growing company and to be able to offer Gander Group's unrivaled services and product selection to others."

About Gander Group

An Inc. 5000 company, Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. Learn more at www.gandergroup.com.

