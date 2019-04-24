Gander Group Celebrates Growth & "A Return Home" With The Opening Of Sixth Office In Gulfport, MS

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gander Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer products, is celebrating the opening of its sixth US office, located in Gulfport, MS with a ribbon-cutting and Grand Opening celebration on May 8th, 2019.

The public ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4PM. The ribbon-cutting will include the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor's office, and dignified members of the community.

The Grand Opening Celebration includes business and community leaders from 5PM until 8PM the same day. Boasting complimentary food, drinks, gift bags, music, bad puns, and great company, the event will also showcase some of the products and services which have made Gander Group an innovative, trend-forward leader in the product development and marketing industries.

As an immensely growing, yet still family-run business, it is no mistake Gander Group has focused on expansion in Gulfport. Many family members of CEO & Founder Josh Blake have spent generations living and working in the region.

"The Blake family has been and is an active part of the Gulfport and Biloxi communities for generations. My parents, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, myself and future generations are woven into the traditions of this beautiful area," states Josh Blake. "We are honored to be doing business in the place we know and love as our hometown."

Located at 1401 23rd Avenue, in historic downtown Gulfport, the new offices represent an exciting time of growth and future success for Gander Group, while enthusiastically embracing the storied past of the building, neighborhood, and the family ties to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

According to Lenny Sawyer, principal of NAI Sawyer and owners of the new office, the location was originally the H.G. Hill Stores Super Food Market and has lived in the presence of the iconic 8-story Markham Towers since the 1950s. With the up-and-coming Fishbone Alley and revival of Hancock Bank's Lighthouse Park, Gander Group feels as though they are a part of a resurgent Gulf Coast community worthy of investment.

Joining current locations in Hauppauge, NY; White Salmon, WA; Austin, TX; Lafayette, LA; and Gander Group headquarters in Costa Mesa, CA; the Gulfport office expands Gander Group's national presence and ability to directly meet the needs of growing partnerships across the nation.

Contact:

Gander Group

Anthony Nelson, Director of Creative Strategy

Anthony@TheGanderGroup.com

347-416-1892

SOURCE Gander Group

