Gander Group™ Lands Industry Heavyweight Joe Straw

Straw began his casino career 23 years ago dealing cards at Cache Creek Casino Resort, successfully rising through the organization's ranks, becoming recognized as an industry leader in the casino marketing field. As Cache Creek's Casino Marketing Manager for the past six years, Joe began cultivating his relationship with Gander Group™ by retaining their continuity marketing services for the casino.

"Joe's extensive gaming knowledge and experiences have made him a valuable partner to Gander Group™ over the years and, more importantly, discovering what a genuinely kind-hearted person he is has made him a true friend," states Gander Group™ CEO Josh Blake. "We are honored to have a person with Joe's character and expertise join the Gander Group™ family."

The engaged father of three is opening a new Gander Group™ regional office in Sacramento, CA, and will assume a well-deserved leadership role in the casino marketing division of the company. "His unparalleled enthusiasm and insights have already brought a positive impact to the organization," adds Blake.

"I am excited to be a part of Gander Group's™ growth," said Straw. "I look forward to helping our team set the bar for quality service and products, through innovation and a personalized approach to meeting our partners' needs."

About Gander Group™

Gander Group is a trend-forward product development and merchandising leader, specializing in brand integration into entertainment properties and gaming industry marketing programs. With nearly a century of combined marketing and product development experience, Gander Group™ has partnered with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America. Gander Group™ utilizes decades of expert know-how, data analytics, global logistics, obsessive quality control, showcase-level creative, and a passion for getting their clients the results they are looking for.

Media Contact:

Gander Group™

Adam Stack

adam@thegandergroup.com

949-791-6519

SOURCE Gander Group

