Gander Group Partners with Endemol Shine North America to Introduce MASTERCHEF Products to the Casino World

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gander Group and Endemol Shine North America, producers of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF ( Wednesdays, 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX announced today a partnership for a series of branded kitchen products exclusively for the casino industry in the U.S. market.

The one-of-a kind product line to include cookware, bakeware, appliances and gadgets will be offered exclusively to casino guests to create a new MASTERCHEF experience in the kitchen.

"I speak on behalf of our clients and Gander Group team when I say we are more than thrilled to be partnering with this incredible brand," adds Gander Group CEO Josh Blake. "Home has taken on a new meaning for all of us over these last few months, and we look forward to being able to create cookware that can inspire creativity and elevate home-cooked meals."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the fantastic team at Gander Group to bring high quality and unique MASTERCHEF cookware, kitchen tools and textiles, barware and appliances to the casino market," said Amber Sheppo, SVP, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America.

Originally created by Franc Roddam, MASTERCHEF is the most successful cookery television format in the world, adapted locally in 60+ countries and watched globally by over 250 million viewers in more than 200 countries. The MASTERCHEF brand extends into a huge range of successful commercial activities across multiple platforms including extensive publishing, consumer products, experiential and live events, travel, digital and B2B activities.

About Gander Group

Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. Learn more at GanderGroup.com.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

In July 2020, Endemol Shine Group was acquired by Banijay, creating the world's largest international content producer and distributor spanning 22 territories with over 120 production companies and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 88,000 hours of original standout programming.

