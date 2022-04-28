Gander Group's Partnership With Survivor Helps Casino Guests "Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast"

The program gives Gander Group the opportunity to create SURVIVOR-themed loyalty rewards for casino guests that include outdoor equipment such as tents, lanterns, and sleeping bags.

With 41 seasons spanning over 20 years on television, the SURVIVOR brand is an exciting win for Gander Group and its customers. "SURVIVOR is an iconic and long-lasting show that brings tremendous name recognition to our family of brands. We're developing a suite of great products with this Emmy-winning series that fans and outdoor enthusiasts will love," says Gander Group CEO, Josh Blake.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Gander Group to develop a line of SURVIVOR outdoor, camping, and fishing equipment for the casino loyalty channel," said Scott Shillet, Vice President, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "Gander Group is well known for their high-quality products, which are sure to 'outlast' any adventure."

The full line being developed by Gander Group will focus on usefulness and quality. Camping cookware, seating, and accessories will highlight the offering, and will also include fishing gear such as rods and lures, and hiking necessities such as backpacks, flashlights, walking sticks, and water bottles. These items will be given as part of reward campaigns for casino guests starting in summer 2022.

The 42nd season of SURVIVOR airs Wednesdays (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*.

Distributed by Banijay globally and produced in 48 countries since its launch in 1997, Survivor is the global hit and super brand, standing as one of the most watched formats worldwide. In 2021, Survivor saw the most successful year to date, with 24 local versions including reboots in Brazil after 12 years off air and India after a 9-year hiatus. The latest Australian adaptation was seen nearly by 40% of the population and both the U.S. (season 41) and France (season 28) versions premiered #1 in their territories respectively.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount, a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

About Gander Group

Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. Learn more at www.gandergroup.com

CONTACT: Michelle Brown, [email protected]

SOURCE Gander Group