SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GANGNAM glow, which launched in December last year with the goal of giving everyone a glassy glow based on its high-performance K-skincare technology, has more than doubled its sales after launching a new sunscreen that is receiving great reviews.

GANGNAM glow Day Shield Perfect Sunscreen SPF 50 has been driving sales since its launch in April, increasing GANGNAM glow's overall North American Amazon sales by 236% in just one month.

GANGNAM glow's new sunscreen 'increased sales by 236% on Amazon in North America' within a month of launch, earned favorable reviews for its refreshing feel and high-efficacy ingredients.

This product delivers radiance care using a formula that contains high-potency skincare ingredients that provide powerful UV protection, as well as protection from harmful environmental factors.

It's gotten great reviews from consumers for its fresh application, glowy finish, and natural tone correction.

GANGNAM glow is a Korean beauty brand inspired by the latest skincare technologies from Gangnam, the beauty mecca of Korea, that wants to provide high-efficacy K-Skincare solutions to customers around the world.

In addition to proven high-efficacy ingredients such as vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, they also incorporate ingredients that are currently trending in the Korean beauty market, such as PDRN, to develop a lineup of products that can help a variety of skin concerns.

All of GANGNAM glow's formulas are researched and developed in their beauty laboratory, which was founded 77 years ago, and undergo numerous human clinical trials to ensure definite benefits.

GANGNAM glow's flagship product is the Vitamin C Serum, a formula containing over 99% pure vitamin C to provide superior antioxidant, radiance, and skin-firming benefits.

Based on skin data from 18,000 people, the product reduces irritation, a drawback of pure vitamin C, while enhancing the unique benefits of vitamin C, including radiance enhancement and antioxidant protection.

This product has proven 125-hour antioxidant protection, providing skin protection against free radicals caused by summer sun exposure. The antioxidant benefits of the Vitamin C Serum, especially when combined with the defense against UV and environmental aggressors provided by Day Shield Perfect Sunscreen, provide powerful protection.

GANGNAM glow is expanding its skincare lineup with new products to capitalize on the success of its Vitamin C Serum.

To provide professional-grade skincare solutions tailored to each skin concern, the company has launched a range of products, from toners to creams, that maximize the potential of its high-performance ingredients.

Starting with a toner that contains eight multi-peptides to boost skincare to the next level, the lineup includes niacinamide serum, hyaluronic acid serum, and other products that can be used according to different types of skin concerns, such as dull skin that needs pore control, dry and puffy skin, etc. These products are easy to use on a daily basis and help users achieve professional-quality skincare at home.

They also sell Rejunol Mucin Cream, which uses PDRN, the hottest anti-aging ingredient in Gangnam right now, as the main ingredient.

By combining PDRN (salmon-derived skin conditioning), which is an excellent ingredient for improving skin vitality, with snail mucin, it delivers all-in-one skincare benefits for skin tone/ texture improvement as well as soothing and moisturizing.

Recently, the brand launched a large 200ml tube type for greater convenience.

All GANGNAM glow products are available on Amazon and various channels such as Instagram and TikTok.

- GANGNAM glow brand store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/D0DDF1C1-3BCA-45C6-A540-9AF01454DE8B

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gangnamglow_us

- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gangnamglow_us

SOURCE Gangnam Glow