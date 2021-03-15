Ganja Goddess Announces Cofounder Tara Wells' Upcoming Participation at SXSW Online 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganja Goddess , California's premium online shopping, lifestyle and cannabis delivery platform, announced its co-founder Tara Wells will be participating in one of SXSW 's panel sessions, "Quick Pivot in Cannabis Reimagines Retail for All," which will be streaming on-demand for SXSW ticket holders from March 16-20, 2021. The panel will feature Tara Wells, Cofounder of Ganja Goddess; Andreas Neumann, Chief Creative Director of Jushi Holdings, Inc. ; Cy Scott, Cofounder and CEO of Headset ; and Michael Scott, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Cannapreneur Partners .

The featured session will discuss post-pandemic cannabis retail trends and strategic imperatives that will enable retailers to thrive in a new landscape. Since COVID-19, many retailers have closed and workers have been furloughed or laid off. As businesses reopen and people return to work, the cannabis space must adjust to altered consumer behavior. Deemed essential, the industry has been operating and shifting strategies to meet these new consumer demands. As a new sector, it was well-positioned to pivot, unattached toy legacy systems or outdated models. In this SXSW session, cannabis companies will share how they relied on data to redefine stores, streamline operations and rapidly ramp up omnichannel integrations to meet consumer demands.

"Consumer preferences have entered a new phase in a post-pandemic landscape," said Ganja Goddess Co-Founder Tara Wells. "We are all spending more time at home and basing decisions more heavily on safety and convenience factors, so retail services such as delivery of cannabis have become vital to the industry. It's important to build out innovative ideas and implement groundbreaking strategies to pave the way for our sector. As the challenges of COVID-19 continue to impact cannabis retail, we are dedicated to ensuring the growing needs of our consumers and patients are met at every step of the way."

For more information on SXSW's virtual conference from March 16–20, 2021, please visit https://www.sxsw.com/attend/ .

Founded in 2011, Ganja Goddess is a premium brand with statewide delivery services, online shopping, award-winning products and a curated online cannabis lifestyle experience that caters to consumers' demands and needs in the world's largest cannabis market: California. The company is capitalizing on one of the hottest consumer trends in the U.S., the rise of online ordering, delivery of CPGs and curated-online lifestyle experiences. Ganja Goddess business pillars include: statewide online shopping, which offers a seamless experience with maximum convenience and the same transparency consumers are accustomed via mainstream apps or websites; convenient online delivery powered by the internet; and a curated online lifestyle experience that is revolutionizing how consumers think about a personalized cannabis lifestyle.



