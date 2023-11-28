Ganjar Pranowo Launches Campaign for Indonesian Presidency

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo formally began his election campaign on Tuesday to win Indonesia's election next February.

Cheered by thousands of supporters at the formal launch in Sabang and Merauke, in the eastern-most and western-most regions of Indonesia, Ganjar and his Vice President running mate Mahfud MD stressed the importance of creating a superior Indonesia by accelerating equitable economic development that would benefit all Indonesians.

"We will win this election. Mahfud and I are ready to tackle head-on all the challenges the country faces, so that we can improve the lives of all Indonesians," said Ganjar.

A former governor of Central Java, Ganjar is a leading contender to succeed current president Joko Widodo in the presidential election due in three months.

During his decade as governor, Ganjar succeeded in lifting one million people out of poverty. He mandated free basic education, building of public infrastructure, increasing anti-poverty programs and empowering farmers.

Ganjar and Mahfud are aiming to boost opportunities for all Indonesians once elected. On the first day of the campaign, they launched three flagship programs concurrently. In Merauke, Ganjar acknowledged the importance of universal access to primary health care and pledged to build one medical facility and provide one doctor/health worker in every village.

On the other side of the country, in Sabang, a part of Aceh province that is identified as a Muslim region, Mahfud said he would ensure the prosperity of mosques and their workers and provide salaries to Koran teachers. Mahfud's background as an Islamic scholar strengthens his aim to increase Muslim community prosperity in Indonesia.

Ganjar has also made anti-corruption a key campaign pledge with the support of Mahfud, who is well-known for tackling corruption in Indonesia and is currently the country's Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

"The time has come for Indonesia to remove corruption at all levels. It is the biggest obstacle facing our country and is stopping us from achieving our true potential," said Mahfud.

The pair are candidates of the ruling party, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), led by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri.

With Ganjar's strong track record and forward-looking manifesto, he is keen on taking their message across the country. Ganjar and Mahfud will spend most of the next 90 days on the campaign trail.

In a country spread across 17,000 islands, this will be a logistical challenge. But it also features in their plans for Indonesia's future.

Ganjar wants the country to lead the world in building a strong green economy that better utilizes Indonesia's maritime potential.

"Our world is facing a climate crisis that threatens us all. We must use Indonesia's natural resources for the good of our people and to ensure that the environment remains sustainable," said Ganjar.

SOURCE Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)