GanjaVacations Announces Exclusive 4/20 Weekend Packages ... in Jamaica

GanjaVacations

30 Jan, 2024, 08:42 ET

OAK PARK, Ill., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GanjaVacations has announced several very affordable 420 Weekend Vacation Packages for cannabis enthusiasts enamored with the idea of celebrating 4/20, 2024 in Jamaica. The capital of weed! The vacation packages all feature charming, intimate, boutique resorts chosen, among other things, for their embrace of cannabis and cannabis-loving vacationers.

Jamaica, the perfect place for serious weedsters on 4/20

TopVilla, Cardiff Hall, Jamaica
Cannabis herbal bath at TopVilla
The vacation packages vary in price and come with inclusions such as accommodations, airport transfers, meals, and tours. They do not include airfare. Where else in the world would any serious weed enthusiast want to be on 4/20 than in Jamaica, celebrating and getting high with other exuberant weed lovers? And that's even before considerations such as the great food, the music, wonderful weather and beautiful beaches.

A special weekend of high fun

GanjaVacations Founder and CEO Norman L. Lawrence explains that "with 4/20 falling on a Saturday this year, we saw an opportunity to excite weed enthusiasts with a weekend of fun and introduced the idea to a few of our resort partners in Jamaica who quickly bought into the idea. With cold weather and snow falling where many of us live, we believe the prospect of warm, sunny days, beautiful white sand beaches and abundant Jamaican green should motivate many committed weed heads to pull the trigger on a weed vacation experience they have long dreamed about."

How to get information and book

Package details, hotel particulars, prices, and booking information are available on the GanjaVacations website at Ganjavacations.net/Jamaica-420-weekend .  Interested parties may also call (888) 524-2652 or email [email protected]  for more information. Reservations can be made with a deposit of just 50%. GanjaVacations is offering handsome commissions to travel professionals, influences, bloggers, and others who believe their communities will have an interest in the offering.

About:

GanjaVacations  is a cannabis travel services company with a current focus on the Caribbean and Jamaica, in particular. Among other things, we offer curated vacation packages, tours, and other cannabis forward vacation experiences.  

Contact:
Larry Leo
[email protected]
(888) 524-2652

SOURCE GanjaVacations

