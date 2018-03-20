Gannaway Plaintiffs Refile Suit Against Frankly in State Court After Voluntarily Dismissing Their Federal Suit

Frankly is reviewing the Complaint with its counsel and believes that the claims are without merit. If and when served with the Complaint, Frankly intends to defend the claims vigorously.

About Frankly

Frankly (TSX VENTURE: TLK) builds an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze and monetize their content across all of their digital properties on web, mobile and TV. Its customers include NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates. Collectively, Frankly reaches nearly 80 million monthly users in the United States. To learn more, visit www.franklyinc.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Frankly and its business. Forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the parties including, without limitation, statements relating to the Complaint, the Company's intention to defend itself and the expected outcome of the Complaint. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Frankly undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

