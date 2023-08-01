Ganse Apothecary Rebrands as Altruix and Expands Medication Access

News provided by

Altruix

01 Aug, 2023, 07:06 ET

As the behavioral health pharmacy demand grows, Altruix focuses on increased access to life-changing medications

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganse Apothecary, located in Lancaster, PA, today announced that it is changing its name to Altruix. Altruix consists of the combined operations of Terrapin Pharmacy, Bank's Apothecary, and the former Ganse Apothecary, serving over 23,000 individuals across 23 states. By joining three local, independent pharmacy organizations, Altruix can offer access to expanded personalized pharmacy services and more behavioral health, substance use disorder (SUD), and intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) medications.

Altruix in Lancaster has been locally owned and operated since 1970. While the name is new, the team's friendly customer service, pharmacy expertise, innovative technology, and convenient location remain the same. Altruix will carry on the Ganse Apothecary mission of empowering individuals with behavioral health conditions, SUD, or IDD to help them achieve their health goals. 

"Individuals who require complex treatment for behavioral health conditions, substance use disorder, and intellectual and developmental disability struggle to access and afford the drugs they need. Our new name, which comes from the word altruism, reflects our dedication to the wellbeing of these individuals," said Altruix CEO Eric Elliott

The Lancaster Altruix location serves Lancaster County and surrounding communities in eastern, central, and western Pennsylvania, providing not only long-term care, specialty, and retail pharmacy services but also a variety of consumer support services. 

"As demand for behavioral health, SUD, and IDD treatment increases, providers need a local, independent pharmacy partner who can support the whole individual," said Dan Kohler, PharmD, Altruix General Manager in Lancaster. "Our services help by improving adherence, reducing hospital admissions, and improving outcomes. Ganse Apothecary became part of this broader partnership in June 2022. We needed to become part of a single brand to optimize how we provide care and expand the services we offer to individuals. Our Lancaster team is excited to represent Altruix in our local community." 

As Altruix in Lancaster grows, it will add jobs for the local community, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and delivery drivers. For more information about open roles in Lancaster, visit the Altruix job board. 

About Altruix
Altruix is a high-touch pharmacy dedicated to behavioral health and intellectual & developmental disability populations. The company's pharmacy expertise, Medherent technology, and special packaging promote medication adherence. Altruix provides value-added services that help clients take their medications as prescribed without juggling pill bottles. At the same time, physicians and staff spend less time managing medications, getting essential information, and dealing with errors. Altruix customers achieve improved outcomes such as 90% adherence and 40% fewer dollars spent on ER and hospital visits. For more information, visit Altruix.com.

SOURCE Altruix

Also from this source

WindRose Health Investors' Behavioral Focused Pharmacy Platform Rebrands as Altruix

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.