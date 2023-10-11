Gantry View School Invites Prospective Families to Explore Educational Excellence at Information Sessions Events

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gantry View School, a K-5 independent institution committed to nurturing competent, confident learners through its innovative approach, is pleased to announce its upcoming Information Sessions for prospective families. These events provide the opportunity to discover the school's unique educational philosophy, its welcoming community, and the benefits of its low student-teacher ratio, which averages an impressive 6:1.

Gantry View School carries forward the legacy of Queens Paideia School, founded in 2009 by a group of dedicated educators and parents who believed in providing an alternative to traditional classrooms. The school's mission is to help reach the true potential of its students by offering academic rigor, a holistic approach to education, and meaningful parent involvement.

"At Gantry View School, we embrace diversity, encourage self-discovery, and provide the necessary space for students to express their identities," says Peter Branscombe, Director of Operation and Curriculum Development for the school. "Our focus on inclusivity and cultural understanding enriches our curriculum and prepares students for a world that values adaptability and collaboration."

Key Highlights of Gantry View School:

Exceptionally Low Student-Instructor Ratio: With an average ratio of 6:1, personalized attention is at the heart of the school's approach.

Core Beliefs: An educational philosophy that revolves around the principles of Respect, Reflection, and Reach.

Graduate Profile: Commitment to developing well-rounded graduates who possess skills in problem-solving, communication, adaptability, and collaboration.

Progressive and Rigorous Approach: A curriculum composed of core subjects, enrichment blocks, project-based learning, and cross-disciplinary programming.

Diverse Offerings: In addition to core subjects, Gantry View School offers coding, art, Spanish, Mandarin, drama, movement, music, fencing, and other enrichment classes.

Proven Success: For more than a decade, its students have gained acceptance into New York City's high-performing schools.

Information Session Event Details:

Interested families are invited to attend Gantry View's upcoming Information Sessions:

October 12, 2023

October 20, 2023

October 27, 2023

November 3, 2023

November 17, 2023

All sessions start at 8:30 and last an hour.

Information Session Highlights:

Tour GVS's Facilities: Get a firsthand look at its state-of-the-art learning environment.

Meet its faculty: Observe GVS's dedicated educators.

Program details: Gain insights into curricular and after-school offerings.

Q&A Session: Meet with school representatives to ask your questions and hear those of other interested families.

Join Gantry View School's Information Sessions to embark on a transformative journey that fosters academic growth and personal development.

To attend an Information Session, Reserve Your Spot Here or call (347) 304-9584

About Gantry View School: Gantry View School is an independent K-8 educational institution that prioritizes academic excellence and personal development through a low student-teacher ratio and a progressive curriculum. Established in 2009, the school is dedicated to providing a diverse and inclusive learning community that prepares students for a changing world.

