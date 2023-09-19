Ganymede Bio and Kytopen Partner to Bring Cloud-Native, Structured Data to Gene-Modified Cell Therapy Instruments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganymede Bio , the cloud infrastructure provider purpose-built for the life sciences and manufacturing industries, and Kytopen , a leader in the development and commercialization of non-viral transfection tools for genome engineering, today announced a partnership to bring the power of cloud native, structured data to Kytopen's Flowfect® platforms. Under this collaboration, the Kytopen transfection systems will integrate Ganymede's Lab-as-Code™ platform for:

The Flowfect Discover™, an automated high-throughput screening device

The Flowfect Tx™, a manufacturing-scale gene delivery device

Ganymede's Lab-as-Code platform is an instrument integration and scientific data management solution built specifically for the complexity of biotech and pharmaceutical labs and manufacturing. The company's software automatically integrates every piece of data from every source into a single cloud location. With Ganymede's software built into the Flowfect Discover™ and Flowfect Tx™, data from both instruments will publish directly to the cloud and will be consistent with FAIR data principles of Findability, Accessibility, Interoperability, and Reusability from the start. Kytopen's customers will be able to:

"In biotech, data is the bedrock of every patent, paper, and product. Whether a company is in early R&D or already manufacturing a therapeutic, that data needs to be organized, centralized, and well-managed according to FAIR principles in order to make meaningful discoveries," said Nathan Clark, Cofounder and CEO of Ganymede. "Kytopen is a leading innovator in developing novel genome engineering platforms. Our partnership reflects their commitment to cutting-edge, outstanding practices in all areas—they are revolutionizing the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing by introducing cloud data integration between instruments, thereby enabling a more interconnected and streamlined drug development process."

Kytopen is a leader in the development and commercialization of non-viral transfection tools. Kytopen's Flowfect® platform precisely delivers genome engineering materials to cells of therapeutic significance in a swift, scalable, and economically advantageous manner. This approach accelerates the processes of discovery, development, and manufacturing of gene-modified cell therapies, thereby propelling transformative advancements in healthcare. Kytopen's groundbreaking Flowfect® platform has demonstrated compelling performance in primary cell transfection, including with CAR-T and HEK cell lines.

The partnership with Ganymede incorporates tools to streamline Flowfect® data with pre- and post-delivery analysis. In the near future, Kytopen customers will be able to seamlessly integrate data from their Flowfect® instruments with any application and existing data infrastructure via Ganymede's platform.

"The experimental workflows in cell and gene therapies are highly complex. Our customers are producing a product that requires sophisticated analysis generated from multiple instruments to bring new medicines to patients in need," said Bethany Grant, Chief Technology Officer at Kytopen. "Ganymede provides a powerful, unmatched level of integration to our platform. This mutually beneficial approach will continue to enhance our analytical capabilities and serve as a model for other instrument manufacturers in the industry."

To learn more about Ganymede and Kytopen, come meet the teams during Biotech Week Boston 2023 at Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing & Commercialization US in booth #332 between Tuesday, September 19 and Thursday, September 21. For ongoing updates about Ganymede, sign up for the company's weekly newsletter.

About Ganymede

Ganymede Bio is the cloud infrastructure provider purpose-built for the life sciences and manufacturing industries. The company's Lab-as-Code™ technology integrates physical lab instruments, applications such as electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) and laboratory information management systems (LIMS), data pipelines, and third-party partners like contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) together in a single cloud data layer. Ganymede accelerates time to innovation by giving scientists the ability to automate the world around them using cloud-controlled data flows. Launch your lab of the future today by visiting us at www.ganymede.bio .

About Kytopen

Kytopen, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-viral transfection tools to accelerate the processes of discovery, development, and manufacturing of gene-modified cell therapies. The Flowfect® platform, with its seamless integration of microfluidics and automation, represents a groundbreaking approach to precisely delivering genome engineering materials to cells of therapeutic significance in a swift, scalable, and economically advantageous manner, surpassing existing alternatives. In May 2023, Kytopen unveiled the Flowfect Discover™, an automated high-throughput genome engineering platform, and disclosed strategic partnerships with industry-leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and translational academic medical centers. By combining Flowfect Discover™ with the Flowfect Tx™ large-scale delivery device in process development workflows, developers can now surmount manufacturing challenges during the discovery stage, fostering swifter and more cost-effective innovation.

SOURCE Ganymede Bio