GAO Continues Multi-Manager Asia Fund Expansion with Launch of New Quantitative Trading Capabilities

07 Aug, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAO Capital ("GAO"), an alternative investment multi-manager platform, today announced the addition of long/short and quantitative trading capabilities in its flagship ASV Fund. The enhanced strategy will be overseen by Lead Portfolio Manager, Yongjie Yi.

As ASV enters its fourth year, these additions further diversify the opportunities GAO provides investors. The Fund has steadily grown since its launch, crossing $100m AUM and winning the HFM & Eurekahedge Best Asia ex-Japan award in 2022.

"We continue to build out our Fund in seeking uncorrelated results to the broader market and diversification for our investors. Markets have changed significantly since the Fund started at the beginning of Covid which makes the ability to short indispensable in our portfolio management capabilities," said Chauwei Yak, CEO and CIO of GAO. "We have built research and trading infrastructure to expand to new markets for the Fund - Japan and India."

Chauwei Yak has over 20 years of investment management experience. Prior to founding GAO in 2008, Ms. Yak led the research team at Ortelius Capital, where she developed their systematic monitoring process. She has extensive experience with alpha research and valuation stemming from her investment banking experience at JPMorgan and UBS, in New York and Tokyo. Ms. Yak graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Asian Studies and B.S. in Economics with Finance concentration from the Wharton School, with a Mathematics minor. She is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and a Chartered Valuer & Appraiser (CVA).

Yongjie Yi has over 20 years of investment management experience. Before joining GAO, Mr. Yi was a portfolio manager with Shidan Capital, a multi-strategy Japan fund with a focus on tactical trading using options and futures. His trading and risk management expertise stems from his experience at JPMorgan Tokyo as a Fixed Income Exotics Trader where he was ranked top 10% of his cohort globally. He holds a Bachelor's Degree (First Class Honors) in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from Imperial College of Science and Technology, and a Master's in Financial Engineering from Cornell University.

About GAO Capital

GAO Capital is an alternative investment multi-manager platform based in Singapore, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

For more information, please contact:

GAO Capital Pte Ltd

Tel: +65 6733 7088

Email: info@gao-cap.com

Website: https://www.gao-cap.com/

