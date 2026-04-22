Gaotu Techedu Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) ("Gaotu" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions, today filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.gaotu.cn/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Gaotu Techedu Inc., 5F, Gientech Building, 17 East Zone, 10 Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100193, People's Republic of China.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu is a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions that cultivate interest and drive continuous growth. The Company provides AI-powered, product-led learning solutions for learners from pre-school to adulthood. By combining rare, high-caliber teaching resources with AI-enhanced tools and content, Gaotu creates engaging and effective learning experiences delivered through both online and offline channels. AI and data analytics permeate throughout the Company's operations to adapt content and teaching methods to individual learner needs, enhance efficiency and drive sustained learning progress.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 212 481-2050

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 10 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.