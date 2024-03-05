Gap Inc. & Ambercycle Announce Efforts to Advance Textile-to-Textile Recycling

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) and Ambercycle today announced efforts to leverage textile-to-textile recycled materials in Athleta products. Ambercycle's cycora® regenerated polyester is a high-performance material created from end-of-life textiles that seamlessly replaces conventional polyester. Starting in 2026, Athleta – a Certified B Corporation – plans to become the first performance apparel brand to use cycora® at scale.

Image courtesy of Athleta

Athleta CEO, Chris Blakeslee added, "As a mission-driven, B Corp-certified brand, Athleta is committed to reducing our environmental footprint by using recycled materials like cycora®, which not only aligns with our values but also meets our uncompromising quality standards."

Athleta's versatile apparel assortment is designed for women by women, with inclusivity at its core. Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle—from yoga and training to travel and recovery.

"As the demand for circular materials rises, we are delighted to collaborate with like-minded brands in the performance sector, such as Athleta. Together, we are not only creating high-quality garments but also driving forward the circular fashion movement," said Shay Sethi, CEO of Ambercycle.

"Gap Inc. is committed to evolving our supply chain and product development process in ways that help us deliver innovative products for our customers while reducing our environmental footprint," added Dan Fibiger, Head of Global Sustainability at Gap Inc.

Ambercycle's proprietary molecular regeneration technology uses discarded polyester as feedstock in the production of cycora®, a high-performance material designed to reproduce the quality of virgin-grade polyester, while reducing industry greenhouse gas emissions and dependency on landfilling or incinerating end-of-life textiles. The news demonstrates growing demand for circular materials made from textile-to-textile regeneration.

Fibiger continued, "Ambercycle's groundbreaking technology for transforming end-of-life textiles into new materials not only enables a more sustainable supply of high-performance fabrics, but it has the potential to cut waste and emissions and has the potential to advance circularity at scale."

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy , Gap , Banana Republic , and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2022 net sales were $15.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com .

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a premium performance lifestyle brand with a purpose of inspiring and empowering women and girls to find confidence, strength, and wellbeing through movement. Athleta's versatile performance apparel is designed for women by women, with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle—from yoga and training to travel and recovery. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com.

About Ambercycle

Ambercycle is powering circularity in fashion. Established in 2015, this Los Angeles-based company is revolutionizing the fashion industry with its award-winning molecular regeneration technology. cycora® regenerated polyester is the company's first premium material solution made from end-of-life textiles. Driven by the vision to improve humanity's relationship with materials, Ambercycle is minimizing the impact of raw material extraction on our environment and paving the way to decarbonize fashion.

