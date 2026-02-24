Gap Inc. Announces 6 Percent Increase to First Quarter Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc . (NYSE: GAP) announced today that its board of directors has authorized a first quarter fiscal year 2026 dividend of $0.175 per share, payable on or after April 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2026. The first quarter fiscal year 2026 dividend represents an increase of 6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

