Gap Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced that its board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on or after January 28, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2026.

Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

