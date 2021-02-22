Gap Introduces 'GENERATION GOOD' - Forces For Good Across Generations

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Spring, Gap continues to champion modern American optimism by amplifying the voices of GENERATION GOOD – a collective of unique individuals taking action as forces for good. Acting on the shared values of inclusion, diversity, sustainability and community, these groundbreakers are changing the paradigm, propelling a real shift in how we show up, represent, listen and learn across generations. Through founding ideals and creative expression, GENERATION GOOD inspires the good in all of us, working together for a brighter future.

"Gap was founded with the mission to do more than sell clothes," says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. "GENERATION GOOD reflects this ideal that we can all be our true selves and move things forward by being a force for good. It takes a collective to change the world and that's exactly what GENERATION GOOD is up to."

Gap Teen kicks things off with youth demanding a spring awakening to meet a future of their making. Across gender equity, climate justice, racial equality and anti-bullying platforms, this natural born chorus of young voices raises the bar on what's expected and what's possible.

Gap Adult culture shapers cultivate community and create with audacity to break barriers for themselves and the generations who follow. Director and Photographer Mark Seliger captured these individuals of style to the soundtrack of Michael Kiwanuka's "You Ain't The Problem" – a fitting anthem of realization and renewed energy Kiwanuka wrote to remind himself of self-love for progress: "I lived a dream. I hope to be. Who I believe in." This installment of the campaign releases across national television and digitally on March 8, 2021.

Some GENERATION GOOD icons include:

Aurora James (@aurorajames) creative director and founder of Brother Vellies, founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, activist

"Gap is committed to positive change," says Aurora James, creative director and founder of Brother Vellies, and founder of the 15 Percent Pledge. "As we announced earlier this month, Gap and Gap Inc. will accelerate their representation commitments by taking the Pledge, and becoming an advocacy partner, aligning with the Pledge's mission of creating a more equitable industry. Gap is being the change for good and I'm proud to play a part."

Gap Inc. is making a $200,000 donation to 15 Percent Pledge and increasing their pipeline programs by 15 percent, starting with early empowerment programs including internship, externship, apprenticeship, and training. In honor of Black History Month, Gap is underscoring its commitment to Black representation with The Gap Collective spring capsule, designed by Courtney Minor, Tatiana Hill, and Dwayne Dupréy, artists and allies in Gap Inc.'s African American Networking Group. This builds on Gap and Gap Inc.'s partnership with 15 Percent Pledge to drive access and opportunity for the Black and Latinx communities.

GENERATION GOOD also manifests itself as a namesake collection of its most sustainable essentials to date. Made of organic and recycled fabrications for all generations, Generation Good redefines new product icons that check all the boxes on Gap's Good List: less waste, less water, lower emissions, better materials, and support for workers. Launching on World Water Day, March 22, the capsule promotes environmentally conscious product while reducing impact on the planet.

From product with purpose, to youth representing the next generation of leaders, to adult trail blazers inspiring generations, GENERATION GOOD fills the gap: the space in between, in which new things—good things—can happen. Join @gap and the #GenGood movement.

About Gap, @gap and @gapkids

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. Gap includes Women's and Men's apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

