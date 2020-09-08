Gap Launches Fall 'STAND UNITED' Campaign - A Tribute To Individuals United By Humanity For Equality

STAND UNITED – a call for unity, and an expression of Gap's brand platform of modern American optimism, is centered on the road across America. Award-winning photographer and director Christian Weber captured this unique moment in time as the pandemic forced the country to separate, only to realize the true power and value of connection. As people take the future in their own hands by changing the way we work, socialize and build community, we stand united in our resilience and strength to care and stand up for one another.

To move forward, Gap takes inspiration from its founding year, 1969 – another defining moment of American optimism for change—with the power of music that ignites action. The campaign launches digitally today to the soundtrack of Kristina Train's modern, soulful cover of "Get Together" – an anthem made famous with a 1969 re-release that became a symbol of peace and brotherhood, and a cry for unity.

"Gap was founded during a formative time in our country's fight for equality with a mission to do more than sell clothes," says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. "Over 50 years later, Gap is still amplifying voices to bridge the gap between generations and cultures. We STAND UNITED, for freedom, dignity, and equality, by advocating for our collective ability to create a better future together."

To vocalize these efforts further, Gap is releasing The Gap Collective T-Shirt Collection – a limited edition capsule of STAND UNITED and VOTE tees, proudly designed by artist and member of Gap Inc.'s African American Networking Group, Stephennie Factor. "I come from a beautifully blended family of Asian and Black descent, and like many kids growing up with a diverse background, there were times when I felt my voice didn't matter," says Factor. "This design is my word. This is a time to speak up and be vocal." In complement to Gap's VOTE masks, a new reusable, non-medical grade cloth face mask with STAND UNITED messaging will be added to the collection. All STAND UNITED and VOTE products with purpose are available today on gap.com.

Gap is committed to strengthening our democracy by furthering partnerships with nonpartisan, non-profit partners, When We All Vote and Rock the Vote, to close age and race gaps at the polls and get out the vote. With a $25,000 donation to each organization, Gap continues to promote voter registration this year and drive to the dedicated voter registration page, provided by When We All Vote http://www.whenweallvote.org/gap, powered by Rock the Vote, to ensure everyone has easy access to vote for the future. Rock the Vote will provide email and text election reminders, voter education and mobilization tools to those who register to vote, including absentee ballot requests and polling place look-up.

On National Voter Registration Day, September 22, Gap will host a series of events and live talks about why voting matters. To amplify voices, Gap House Sessions will feature a performance by multiplatinum R&B/pop artist JoJo . She will debut her new song, "American Mood," ahead of its September 25 release on Clover Music / Warner Records, as part of JoJo's own efforts to get out the vote now. Gap will also be sharing the mic with Amber Cabral, an inclusion speaker who leads empowering conversations about race in this effort to close the voting race gap. And to close the generation gap, Gap will co-host a virtual conversation between a surprise guest Ambassador from When We All Vote and GapKids BE THE FUTURE activist and founder of OneMillionOfUs, Jerome Foster II, to discuss why voting is important and matters to youth. Everyone can follow along on @gap #StandUnited for content that goes live today and continues to the election.

Gap is the authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage – a market leader in denim, classic white shirts, khakis and must-have trends. Beginning with the first international store in London in 1987, Gap continues to connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. Gap includes Women's and Men's apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack and Hill City brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.

In the leadup to the 2018 Midterm Elections, When We All Vote organized over 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.

In 2020, When We All Vote is helping to lead in voter education, registration and volunteer engagement. In response to COVID-19, When We All Vote is leading the fight for fair and safe elections by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard on Election Day.

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture, music, art, and technology to engage young people in politics–registering and turning out millions of young voters. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 12 million voter registrations. The organization consistently turns out its voters more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote fights for voting rights to ensure all eligible voters can exercise their right to vote and promotes civic education to ensure young voters have the resources and information they need to participate in our civic process. Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @rockthevote.

