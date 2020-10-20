Gap Launches Holiday 'DREAM THE FUTURE' Campaign - A Celebration Of Modern American Opitimism

DREAM THE FUTURE is a reflection of hope – hope that we move forward together and hope that the racial and social divides between us will not exist for future generations. It's a time to lift one another and care for each other. The campaign launches on national television and digitally today to a reimagined demo of "Dream Baby Dream," by singer and songwriter Karen O. Dreams give us hope for a brighter 2021. Together, we can make significant strides forward, hand in hand.

"As we approach the end of a challenging year, we recognize that our country is fatigued and longing for a sense of unity," says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. "We must continue to look forward and promise to create a better future together. We're optimistic that we can celebrate, not just our differences, but our common humanity."

Directed by award-winning photographer and director, Christian Weber, the campaign celebrates the shared emotions that connect us, expressed through motion by dancer and celebrity choreographer, Ryan Heffington. The creative champions diversity, showcasing a community of family, friends and strangers uniting and igniting each other with words that define a better tomorrow. An offshoot of the main spot features a connected expression of improvised dance by artists Lil Buck and Myles Yachts, shot in one take.

"Dance is a universal language that can express the endless emotions of humans," says choreographer Ryan Heffington. "With this holiday campaign for Gap, it was a pleasure to execute in physical form what the holidays exude. In times like these, it's important to celebrate the gifts in life, our relationships and community alike. May this project inspire and remind people that hope, warmth and happiness is worth sharing during this holiday season."

To encourage everyone to dream the future, Gap will bring the campaign to life by kicking off a dance challenge on social media, encouraging communities to band together during one of the most difficult years we've faced in recent history, support those in need and participate with friends and families. In honor of Giving Tuesday, Gap will make a donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America for every dance challenge video, up to $50,000. Stay tuned for dance challenge details to be announced in November. Everyone can shop the holiday collection on gap.com and follow along on @gap.

About Gap, @gap and @gapkids

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. Gap includes Women's and Men's apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack and Hill City brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

