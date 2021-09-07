Gap Profiles INDIVIDUALS in its Fall 2021 Campaign, Celebrating Representation, Inclusion and Optimism

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap continues to champion modern American optimism by celebrating individuals who represent the positive impact of being your true self. Gap's Fall 2021 INDIVIDUALS adult campaign debuts today, amplifying the voices of a distinct and diverse cast that better represents all of us. These individuals transcend race, gender, age, abilities and talents as catalysts for change, reflecting what's possible from anyone.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8840355-gap-individuals-fall-2021-campaign/

Gap’s Fall 2021 INDIVIDUALS adult campaign featuring JaShaun St. John Gap’s Fall 2021 INDIVIDUALS adult campaign featuring Alyssa Carson Gap’s Fall 2021 INDIVIDUALS adult campaign cast

The INDIVIDUALS campaign includes positively energetic culture shapers, ranging from an award-winning Chinese filmmaker to a Black Deaf BASL activist to an aspiring, young astronaut, who define their creativity, self-expression and personal style. Inspired by a unique take on the concept of "15 minutes of fame," the campaign captures the essence of the individuals in just 15 seconds. The video profiles, paired with their INDIVIDUALS portraits, are custom designed to amplify their stories and represent how their values are a force for good – each one fiercely individual, but part of something greater than themselves.

The INDIVIDUALS:

Chloé Zhao , award-winning Chinese director, writer, editor and producer

, award-winning Chinese director, writer, editor and producer JaShaun St. John (@jashaunstjohn), Native actress discovered by Chloé Zhao, amplifying her Lakota tribe

(@jashaunstjohn), Native actress discovered by Chloé Zhao, amplifying her Lakota tribe Alyssa Carson (@nasablueberry), 20-year-old space enthusiast, educator, aquanaut and aspiring astronaut, pursuing her dream to travel to Mars

(@nasablueberry), 20-year-old space enthusiast, educator, aquanaut and aspiring astronaut, pursuing her dream to travel to Mars Angus Cloud (@AngusCloud), free-spirited Irish American actor who is not afraid to break the rules and hopes to inspire others to own their individuality

(@AngusCloud), free-spirited actor who is not afraid to break the rules and hopes to inspire others to own their individuality Nakia Smith (@itscharmay), influencer and BASL activist for the Black Deaf community who advocates for all to be seen and heard

(@itscharmay), influencer and BASL activist for the Black Deaf community who advocates for all to be seen and heard Willa Amai (@willaamai), 17-year-old mental health advocate and singer-songwriter who is releasing Blows By , her new music video filmed during the Gap campaign that breaks today

(@willaamai), 17-year-old mental health advocate and singer-songwriter who is releasing , her new music video filmed during the Gap campaign that breaks today The Ebinum Brothers , Victory & Marvel (@ebinumbrothers), Nigerian brothers and artistic communicators using the medium of dance to showcase movement as a method to speak about life, ecology and belonging

, Victory & Marvel (@ebinumbrothers), Nigerian brothers and artistic communicators using the medium of dance to showcase movement as a method to speak about life, ecology and belonging Helena Howard (@helenahoward_officially), award-winning multiethnic, breakout actress acclaimed for her coming-of-age performances

(@helenahoward_officially), award-winning multiethnic, breakout actress acclaimed for her coming-of-age performances Delfin Finley (@delfin), dynamic Los Angeles -based artist spotlighting the need for social change through painting

(@delfin), dynamic -based artist spotlighting the need for social change through painting Kailand Morris (@kailandmorris), philanthropist, model, designer and musician, combining influences from all disciplines to forge his unique path

"This dimensional cast of INDIVIDUALS embodies modern American optimism," says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. "Gap continues to amplify the voices of changemaking and culture shaping individuals, celebrating who they are and what makes them a true representation of the voices of today. These incredible individuals characterize an optimistic future fueled by creativity, possibility and unity."

The campaign was concepted by Gap Global Creative Director, Len Peltier, directed by Christian Weber with portraits shot by renowned photographer Mark Seliger – INDIVIDUALS and creative visionaries in their own right. Weber and Seliger have been capturing signature Gap creative for years, spanning from the 1990s to today.

INDIVIDUALS shine in Gap essentials made iconic in the 90s, reinvented for today, featuring new loose, relaxed fits in denim and khakis styled back to hoodies, crisp white and plaid button-downs and transitional outerwear – all with effortless style. A denim offshoot of the main spot, also captured by Weber, further illustrates Gap's category dominance with fresh denim fits in motion. Choreographed by Jacob Jonas The Company, whose mission is to create community through dance, the performance embodies Gap's denim trending now through the personal diversity and creativity of the individual dancers. This artful link to Gap's INDIVIDUALS approach showcases Gap's iconic heritage of denim and dance as a cultural artifact.

Gap's Fall INDIVIDUALS campaign debuts today, September 7, 2021, across Gap brand channels and television, out-of-home media and digital. Follow along on @gap to see #HowYouWearGap and #gapdenim content go live throughout the coming months.

PRESS CONTACTS

Gap: Jenna Stone, [email protected]

LaForce: Kristin Brice, [email protected] , 724.549.1731



About Gap @gap and @gapkids

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. Gap includes Women's and Men's apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapTeen, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and GapFactory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

SOURCE Gap