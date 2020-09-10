GAP, the first airport group in the world to accredit all its airports in the ACI Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) programme

ACI's Airport Health Accreditation programme supports airports assessing the new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force (CART) recommendations and in alignment with the joint EASA and ECDC Aviation Health Safety Protocol.

The AHA program recognizes airports' commitment to the safety of passengers, airport employees, and the general public. All passenger areas and processes are considered including terminal access, check-in areas, security screening, boarding gates, lounges, retail, food and beverages, gate equipment such as boarding bridges, escalators and elevators, border control areas and facilities (in collaboration with authorities), baggage claim area and arrivals exit.

"Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reaffirms its commitment to the health and safety of passengers and employees by accrediting the 14 airports of the group (12 in México and 2 in Jamaica) in the ACI Accreditation of Sanitary Measures (AHA) program. GAP becomes the first Airport Group in the world to demonstrate that all its airports have successfully implemented their health measures in accordance with the recommendations of the ICAO CART and aligned with the best practices of the industry", said Rafael Echevarne, Director General of ACI-LAC.

"Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico's priority is to give its passengers a safe and pleasant travel experience. As proof of this is the present accreditation, which keeps us in the leadership of health security at an international level, applying the best protocols and measures in all our airports", added Raúl Revuelta, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI) is the international airport organization, with 1,960 airports in 176 countries. The Latin American and Caribbean office (ACI-LAC) has 270 airports in 34 countries that manage 95% of air traffic in the region.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. of C.V. (GAP) is a Mexican company that develops its activity in the airport sector. GAP operates 12 international airports in Mexico and two in Jamaica, serving more than 300 destinations, through 35 airlines. Its shares are listed on the stock exchanges of Mexico and New York.

In 2019, GAP served 48.7 million passengers, 8.4% more than in 2018.

The airports managed by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico are located at:

Guadalajara and Tijuana , serving the main metropolitan areas.

and , serving the main metropolitan areas. Mexicali , Hermosillo , Los Mochis , Aguascalientes , Guanajuato and Morelia , serving medium-sized developing cities.

, , , , and , serving medium-sized developing cities. La Paz , Los Cabos , Puerto Vallarta , Manzanillo and Montego Bay , serving some of the most important tourist destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean .

, , , and , serving some of the most important tourist destinations in and the . On October 10, 2018 , GAP signed the concession contract with the government of Jamaica in order to operate, modernize and expand the Norman Manley International Airport ("KIN") located in the city of Kingston .

The airports managed by GAP in Mexico are owned by the Mexican government and have been allocated in a 50-year concession starting in 1998, as part of a domestic initiative to privatize and improve the quality and security of the country's airport services.

In Jamaica, the government owns the Montego Bay Airport and the concession granted for its operation is for a 30-year period, which will conclude on April 2033. The Kingston Airport was granted for a 25-year concession. GAP took control of the operation and administration this past October 2019.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico believes in the value of each individual and seeks to trigger his or her potential through education. Better-educated Mexicans will raise their quality of life and contribute towards the country's development. GAP, in line with its business model and through its Foundation, is committed to be a factor of change. We work on two strategic pillars: work with the community, through the GAP Schools, and on training the airport community, with Community Training Centers.

