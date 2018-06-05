Gap Wireless Distributing Innovative inUAVi Drone RF Monitoring Technology

"Gap Wireless is pleased to be named reseller for inUAVi solutions in North America," said Glenn Poulos, Vice President and General Manager at Gap Wireless. "inUAVi's unique solution is an asset to service providers striving to deliver highest quality mobile service to their customers."

inUAVi's Network Quality Sensor uses proprietary technology to replicate what customers are experiencing, identify transmission gaps and signal issues, and determine the cause so problems can be addressed. Data is collected and relayed in real time to the drone operator from an application integrated with the drone's operating system, a vast improvement on previous solutions that relied on heavy ground-based instrumentation strapped onto a drone with no real-time data delivery.

"inUAVi continues to transform the way data is collected by drones, making it possible for real time adjustments to wireless networks based on more accurate measurements," said Marc Bouvrette, President of inUAVi.

inUAVi's autonomous system creates a visual representation of network performance in real-time, identifying dead spots, overlapping beams and competing physical channels to determine the root cause and source of signal issues. The system can also characterize antennas for proper alignment, often eliminating the need for inspection teams to climb towers.

The lightweight, highly-integrated and portable applications run on common iOS platforms, automating previously complex measurements. The proprietary radio modules process signals in commonly used WCDMA and LTE bands, providing spectrum data, channel power, and other key measurements that can be collected and relayed to ground stations in real time.

About Gap Wireless

Gap Wireless works with industry-recognized vendors to stock and distribute thousands of wireless infrastructure, Test & Measurement products, and offers a suite of hardware and value-added services for the UAV (drone) market. Serving carriers and contractors throughout North America, Gap Wireless also provides value-added technical/engineering services.

About inUAVi

inUAVi is a start-up company based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, offering advanced electronic sensors and payloads for UAVs. inUAVi was created to address the need for advanced measurements at altitude using drones. For information on inUAVi solutions from Gap Wireless visit: https://www.gapwireless.com/manufacturers/inuavi/

