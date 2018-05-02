Gap Wireless to Showcase Latest Drone Technology for Public Safety at Ontario Fire Chiefs Trade Show

"The use of drones by fire departments and in other public safety organizations is on the upswing," said Glenn Poulos, Vice President and General Manager at Gap Wireless. "We've seen vastly increased demand since we launched our drone division two years ago, and we continually add products and services to deliver latest technology from top industry vendors to meet public safety needs."

Drones provide a unique, aerial perspective that can help in assessing emergency situations and enable swift and effective response. When equipped with thermal imaging cameras, drones can even help responders see through smoke and underbrush, and aid in locating people.

Vendor partners to be featured at the Gap Wireless OAFC Booth # 1635 will include:

DJI Enterprise , for which Gap Wireless is an Authorized Distributor, bringing commercial-grade drones to market including its latest collaboration with FLIR Systems the Zenmuse XT2 purpose-built for public safety applications;

, for which Gap Wireless is an Authorized Distributor, bringing commercial-grade drones to market including its latest collaboration with FLIR Systems the Zenmuse XT2 purpose-built for public safety applications; FLIR Systems providing advanced sensing systems including thermal imaging and visible-light imaging systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and advanced threat detection systems;

providing advanced sensing systems including thermal imaging and visible-light imaging systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and advanced threat detection systems; Flyability , providing collision-tolerant Elios drones that can be operated indoors, in complex, cluttered and confined spaces, and in contact with people – for applications where drone use was previously too challenging;

, providing collision-tolerant Elios drones that can be operated indoors, in complex, cluttered and confined spaces, and in contact with people – for applications where drone use was previously too challenging; KSI Data Sciences, enabling near real-time video broadcasting and data management for all types of remote sensors, using a highly secure cloud environment for collaboration and analysis.

About Gap Wireless

Gap Wireless works with industry-recognized vendors to stock and distribute thousands of wireless infrastructure, Test & Measurement products, and offers a suite of hardware and value-added services for the UAV (drone) market. Serving carriers and contractors throughout North America, Gap Wireless also provides value-added technical/engineering services.

