Gap Year Program Tailored to Students with Learning Differences Expands to Dominican Republic

LITCHFIELD, Conn., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenuity Year, a program of Forman School , today announced the launch of a semester-based gap year opportunity in the Los Bateyes region of the Dominican Republic. This initiative aims to immerse students in the complex tapestry of community and cultural justice matters within the country. Ingenuity Year's programming supports students aged 17-21 with diagnosed and undiagnosed learning differences.

Ingenuity Year: Community and Cultural Advocacy is a ten-week program set to kick off in Spring 2025. Students will gain valuable insights into the challenges and resilience of the Los Bateyes communities while developing executive function skills essential for navigating intricate social landscapes. Program highlights include community and cultural advocacy research, a capstone project, utilization of assistive technology, and personalized executive functioning coaching. Students will also participate in recreational activities such as hiking, learning Spanish, ziplining, and snorkeling.

"We are excited about this new international initiative and for students to get the opportunity to learn more about themselves, immerse themselves in new cultures, and increase their global mindset!" says Dr. Erin Garcia, Director of Ingenuity Year.

In addition to the program in the Dominican Republic, Ingenuity Year offers gap programs in Maine and North Carolina. Climate Change in Coastal Maine, taking place over ten weeks in the fall, explores climate change through direct experiences with local communities and industries while developing skills to increase independence and maturity. Notably, Climate Change in Coastal Maine was named to TeenLife's list of Top 50 Gap Programs for 2024 in the Environmental Conservation category. Based on a college campus, Leadership & College Readiness in Asheville, NC, is a five-week mini-gap program over the summer where students focus on developing time management, critical thinking, and effective communication skills—cornerstones of success in the collegiate environment. Both programs provide access to assistive technology and executive functioning coaches.

Learn more and apply to Ingenuity Year here . To make an appointment with Director of Ingenuity Year Dr. Erin Garcia, click here .

CONTACT

Dr. Erin Garcia

Director of Ingenuity Year

860.689.3067

[email protected]

SOURCE Forman School