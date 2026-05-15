GAPABA Celebrates Its 12th Annual GAPABA Gala at the Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association (GAPABA) will be celebrating its signature Annual Gala on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Georgia Aquarium Oceans Ballroom. The event is projected to have nearly 600 guests including prominent members of the Atlanta and national legal community. GAPABA will be hosting dozens of CLOs and General Counsel, including those from Fortune 500 companies, as well as judges, elected officials, law partners, and community leaders.

The Gala will feature five incredible award recipients:

Jennifer Hightower, EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Cox Enterprises, will receive GAPABA's Outstanding Leadership Award in recognition of her courageous and compassionate leadership over the Cox Enterprises legal department, support of small firms, and meaningful pro bono support.





Wab Kadaba, Chair of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, will receive the GAPABA President's Award from Alina Lee; Kadaba, elected in 2024 to lead KTS, is the first Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) to serve as Chair of the international law firm.





The Hon. Bryan Ramos, Chief Judge of the City of Brookhaven Municipal Court and founder of Ramos Law will receive GAPABA's highest honor – the Judge Alvin T. Wong Pioneer Award. Judge Wong, former Chief Judge of the State Court of DeKalb County, and the first AAPI Judge elected in the Southeast, will be presenting the eponymous award himself.





Kayla Chen, SVP, Wealth Strategist at Truist, will receive GAPABA's Rising Star Award, recognizing a GAPABA member who has made significant contributions to the GAPABA community and legal profession.





GAPABA's Community Champion Award will be presented to the Georgia AAPI Legislative Caucus. Comprised of eleven elected legislators in the Georgia General Assembly, the Caucus is the second largest state AAPI Caucus nationwide. The award recognizes the Caucus for their public service and extensive accomplishments.

Amara Sohn Walker, VP of Public Relations at Porsche Cars North America, and former CNN Anchor, will emcee the Gala.

The GAPABA Gala marks the celebration of May AAPI Heritage Month in Georgia and recognizes the accomplishments and rise of AAPIs in the legal profession.

For more information about the Gala, please visit http://www.gapaba.org/GALA.

Contact: Alina Lee, GAPABA President

Tel. (404) 548-2785

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association