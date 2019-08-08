Gaper - the Anti-Tinder Antidote for Age Gap Love and Relationships

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy to judge people who choose to enjoy relationships with someone significantly older or younger than themselves, but these relationships can be just as real and rewarding as any other type of partnership for those involved.

In the past, one would usually stumble into an age gap love affair by meeting and connecting with someone in real life, but today you can actively seek out someone older or younger online and find someone who shares the same desires. In fact, a fulfilling May to December romance could be just a click away with newly launched app Gaper.

Gaper is an age gap dating and social networking app, specifically designed for older men dating younger women and older women dating younger men. Unlike Tinder and similar apps, there's no swiping involved. Rather, Gaper allows users to browse personal ads in their area and make connections before beginning more personal conversations via direct message.

Whether you're straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, you could find your next age gap relationship via Gaper.

While these types of relationships can be frowned upon by society, the reality is that there are several benefits for those involved. Older men often find a relationship with a younger woman adds vibrancy and excitement to their lives, while younger men dating older women frequently say they enjoy their stability, independence and life experience. In both cases, dating someone older can mean less drama as older people tend to be comfortable and secure in themselves.

The key to maintaining these relationships, according to experts, is honesty and open communication. The benefit of using an app like Gaper means that both parties are already on the same page to begin with. They have openly stated what they are looking for and how they see this relationship fitting into their lives. By keeping the lines of communication open from the outset, each party can discuss their expectations for the future. Will they want a traditional family? Are they financially secure? Are they physically healthy? All of these factors can come in to play and ultimately make or break a partnership with a substantial age gap.

One happy Gaper user said of the app, "I absolutely love the questions and topics you get to choose. It opens the door RIGHT up for easy conversation. And you get to know a little bit about their personality and what they like right off the bat without having to wait an agonizing couple of days of 20 questions. I love that you get to pick what you "like" on their page and also that you get to know what they like as well. Tells even more about them/you. Such a good outlet to meet quality people looking for mostly the same thing."

Gaper aims to help people with similar desires and needs to connect and form meaningful friendships and relationships, whether short-term or long-term.

They say 'age is just a number' and it can be, when both parties have similar expectations. If you haven't had any luck finding the right man or woman in your own age demographic, exploring a relationship with someone older or younger may be the answer and Gaper could be the first step in finding your ideal match.

For more information or PR enquiries, visit http://gogaper.com/

Download Gaper Ios app here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1447788589?l=zh&ls=1

Download Gaper Android app here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.besget.gaper

