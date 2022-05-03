Gaper, the #1 Age-Gap Dating App, Adds Video Chat Function to Help Connect Local Singles Seeking Age-Gap Relationships

'Whether you're straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender – Gaper helps you find your perfect date without having to worry about age becoming an issue…'

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaper ( http://gogaper.com/ ) announced it had added a video chat feature to help its users more easily connect with and date local individuals. The video chat appears in the Live page, is in real time, and requires a verified number and a verified profile to access. Though already simple to use, Gaper continues to streamline its user interface to make features easy and user friendly. Gaper's video chat helps boost profiles in searches and comes with 24/7 support. The continued growing popularity of the Gaper app proves that age is just a number – and adults of all generations can connect any time they like.

Video Chat

"Adding a video chat function just made sense for our users' needs," said Gaper. "We continue to tweak functionality to help our users connect in a smooth, seamless way that facilitates communication without being too techy or bulky. The video function works to help unite local people looking for each other, but in time, we may broaden that scope to let folks reach out a little further geographically. It all depends on what our users want. Because ultimately, that's who we are here for. We really take user feedback seriously. So, check out our new video chat function and let us know what you think."

Gaper: Video Chat Special Features

Easy and fun to use

Live video chat with girls

Available on iOS and Android

"Opinions about age-gaps in relationships are largely shaped by thousands of years of psychology, along with social and cultural norms that differ from generation to generation," said Gaper. "But within the last century or so, shifting economic standards and growing gender equality has changed what is now normally considered an age gap. Couples with large age gaps still face harsh judgements, though society continues to change at a rapid pace. We hope to help that evolution with our Gaper app."

Gaper: 5 Star Reviews

"My favorite dating app by a mile. I downloaded every single dating app in the App Store over a 3-month period and had a miserable time with every one of them except for Gaper. Each has its own unique annoyances – but the main thing that unites them all is that they try to force male users to pay for premium services by withholding matches. Gaper is the only one I found that seems to care about the experience of the users." –S. Lorking

"Best dating app on the market … How I can I say that with such confidence is because I have tried all the apps in the App Store: OKC, Tinder, Bumble, POF, Zoosk, Match, Happn, Coffee Meets Bagel and many others … they charge enormous amounts of money for membership and the result is nothing but disappointment. My life has changed since I have been on this app." –L. Harlik

I have been using this dating app for a little over three years, and the number of users continues to rise steadily. This app has also enhanced since its launch in 2019, especially with the video chat feature added. However, I would like to see a "share link" included, so that I can share Gaper with my friends on social media because I am sure this will attract more users to sign up with Gaper, especially for people who seek an older/younger partner. -----Adam Rutter

About Gaper

Gaper is the largest and most popular age gap dating and social networking app specifically designed for older men and women dating younger men and women. Unlike Tinder and other similar apps, Gaper does not involve swiping. Instead, Gaper allows users to browse in their area and make connections before they begin engaging in more personal conversations via direct messaging, picture sharing, and video chats. Regardless of gender identity or sexuality, you can find your next age gap relationship on Gaper. Learn more at: www.GoGaper.com .

