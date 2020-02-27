Garaga's New Color for 2020 Will Turn Garage Doors Into Real Stars

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020 Sherwin-Williams' Top 50 colors, 31 of them are grays. For Behr and Benjamin Moore, grays are also favorites in a neutral palette, along with whites of course, which are still unbeatable.

Exterior color trends are in sync. After several years of black and natural wood, people are ready for something new. In both manufacturers' exterior paints as well as aluminum and vinyl sidings, combining different grays is the emerging trend.

Garaga Garage Door Displayed: Shaker-Modern XL Design, 16x8 Size, Iron Ore Walnut Color, and SatinWindows

Iron Ore Walnut – The 2020 Garaga garage door color to watch

Attuned to emerging trends, Garaga has crafted a color combining the richness of walnut wood grain with an elegant and intense gray that adds incredible depth.

Lots of possibilities. Because people want their home to be unique. Just like them!

Garaga's Iron Ore Walnut color is first available for the Standard+. This is really appealing for homeowners who want to have better insulation and a better look, since this model provides an R-16 insulation value and 15 different panel designs. So whether people want to enhance their home's traditional charm or, on the contrary, give it a modern touch, they will find the style they're craving.

Garaga's Iron Ore Walnut is also available for the carriage-house style Townships Collection. People who love the beauties of yesteryear and want to give a rustic, yet upscale, barn-style look to their garage doors will literally fall in love with them! They will be able to create a unique carriage house look by choosing an Iron Ore Walnut door and adding contrasting Ice White or Black overlays. Their garage doors will be the wow of the neighborhood.

Building or renovating a house is so stressful. There are so many details to consider, so many choices, and so much different information. People want the colors of their different exterior materials to harmonize perfectly. They will be looking at them for more than 20 years. Garaga's team keeps this in mind when it develops new colors and new designs. That's why Garaga's new Iron Ore Walnut color blends perfectly with:

Sherwin-Williams Iron Ore exterior and interior paint

Gentek Iron Ore aluminum and vinyl sidings

Why choose a drab garage door when there are so many gorgeous designs, colors, and windows to create something unique? A garage door might take up to 45% of a house facade. It adds curb appeal to a home for more than 20 years. Paying a visit to a dealer's showroom is time well invested. Seeing the colors and the embossed designs with one own eyes changes everything.

