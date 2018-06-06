Garaga's 'Win a Smart Garaga Door' Contest is Underway

ST. GEORGES, Quebec, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Garaga launched a contest that is aimed at homeowners who would like to have a smart garage door system. This means their garage door can be a component of a smart home.

For consumers who would like to purchase an "intelligent" garage door or change their current door for a more intelligent one, this is the perfect contest. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Garaga Inc.

The contest runs from March 21 to June 28, 2018. The drawing for the grand prize will take place July 4.

The garage door system is a prize including:

the purchase of an all‑new Garaga garage door system

a LiftMaster smart and quiet garage door opener with integrated Wi‑Fi

included with the prize are these compatible accessories:

belt-drive model, with a battery back‑up,

a 3-button remote control as well as a mini remote control,



a control unit to program all the accessories,



a remote light control to operate any lamps inside your home,



a remote light switch to control home lighting,



a garage door monitor to ensure the door is correctly closed,



a laser pointer to aid in properly and safely parking in the garage,

a Nest indoor security camera

All of this can be operated from a smartphone using LiftMaster's MyQ app.

The retail value of the entire garage door system has a maximum value of $2,500. In addition, if the winner purchases a Garaga garage door during the contest period, Garaga will double the amount. He or she will then receive an amount of $5,000 to reimburse their purchase.

It is very easy for consumers to enter: just go to Garaga's website and select their dream garage: https://bit.ly/2Loe82g. Using the Design Centre, they can also upload a photo of their home and superimpose the garage door that best suits its style and design. At the end of the process, they can print the model and request a quote from a Garaga dealer.

Garaga provides an extensive selection of residential garage door to satisfy today's homeowners. For 2018, Garaga has introduced the Princeton door, a new Shaker XL design, and the new colour Chocolate Walnut that beautifully represents the hues of varnished wood.

For more information contact J-F Morin, jfm@garaga.com

