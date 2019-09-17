Garage Equipment (Body Shop, Diagnostic & Testing, Emission, Lifting, Wheel & Tire, Washing) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garage Equipment Market by Type (OEM, Independent), Application (Body Shop, Diagnostic & Testing, Emission, Lifting, Wheel & Tire, Washing), Installation (Mobile, Fixed), Function (Mechanical, Electronic), Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The garage equipment market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2019 to USD 10.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%.



Factors such as the increasing demand for pre-owned vehicles, rising vehicle inspection mandates, stringent emission regulations, and adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the market. However, international trade regulations and increasing competition are the key challenges in the automotive garage equipment market.



The study covers the garage equipment market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as garage type, application, installation, function, vehicle, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.



The automotive industry has evolved significantly over the past decade. Developments of the connected car, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles have played an important role in this evolution. The advent of electric vehicles and connected vehicles has shifted the focus of automotive OEMs from mechanical components in a vehicle to electronic components and connectivity features. Numerous sensors such as long-range radars, high-definition cameras, motion sensors, and other electronics are added for a smarter and comfortable driving experience.

The upcoming electric vehicles will require new and advanced garage equipment to diagnose the batteries and related circuitries. Also, OEMs are banking on vehicle telematics to enhance value addition for their customers. The onboard ECU would generate a huge amount of vehicle data. OEMs plan to utilize this data to inform the owner about necessary maintenance and schedule periodic repairs.

The garage equipment market is dominated by global players such as Vehicle Service Group (US), Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Snap-on Incorporated (US), Fortive Corporation (US), Boston Garage Equipment Group Ltd (UK), and others. These companies develop new products, adopt expansion strategies, and establish collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the garage equipment market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Macro Indicator Analysis



7 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Garage Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OEM Authorized

7.3 Independent Garage



8 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Car

8.3 Commercial Vehicle



9 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Application Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Body Shop Equipment

9.3 Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

9.4 Emission Equipment

9.5 Lifting Equipment

9.6 Washing Equipment

9.7 Wheel & Tire Equipment

9.8 Others



10 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Installation Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fixed

10.3 Mobile



11 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Function Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Electronic

11.3 Mechanical



12 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Cemb S.P.A.

14.2 Boston Garage Equipment

14.3 Aro Equipments

14.4 Arex

14.5 Vehicle Service Group

14.6 Continental AG

14.7 Robert Bosch

14.8 Gray Manufacturing Company

14.9 Snap-On Incorporated

14.10 Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd

14.11 Hennessy Industries

14.12 Maha Mechanical Engineering Haldenwang GmbH & Co

14.13 Beissbarth Automotive Service Equipment



