Garage Gurus® Announces Automotive Technician Scholarship Program for 2020

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Garage Gurus®, the industry-leading training and support platform from DRiV, will award up to $30,000 in scholarships to future automotive technicians who are accepted or currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges, and universities, or enrolled full-time at a U.S. high school. Applications are now available for the opportunity to receive one of 12 $2,500 Garage Gurus Automotive Technician Scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year (visit www.garagegurus.tech). All materials must be submitted by April 30, 2020; winners will be announced on or about June 1, 2020.

In addition to the application, students are also required to submit 2 letters of recommendation from non-family members as well as a typed essay or video indicating "Why I Want to Be a Top Technician." All applications and related materials will be reviewed by Garage Gurus' team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other team members.

"For us, everything begins with the service technician, so we remain committed to help provide them with the skills, training and knowledge they need to ensure quality repairs," said Dennis Sheran, director, channel engagement, DRiV. "Through our Garage Gurus platform, we will continue to address the skills gap and technician shortages facing the automotive service industry to make it stronger and more successful."

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are operational in 12 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

To learn more about the Automotive Technician Scholarship Program, to apply, and to read the full set of rules and eligibility requirements, visit www.garagegurus.tech.

About DRiV - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2019 revenues of $5.9 billion, with 53% of those revenues from aftermarket and 47% from original equipment customers.

