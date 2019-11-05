Garage Gurus® Expands eLearning Platform for Technicians

Garage Gurus eLearning online is a way for technicians to sharpen their skills, or pick up new ones. Designed as a convenient option for techs who cannot attend any of the Garage Gurus classroom training sessions, courses are available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so they can be accessed according to each tech's schedule and need. For example, in the "ABS Braking" class, technicians can learn about the types of antilock braking systems and key components; antilock braking system controls; and antilock braking system operation. If a tech needs to sharpen his or her skills in preparation for an ASE-certification test, Garage Gurus has several courses that provide the relevant content for the test. Topics range from engine repair through transmissions, suspension and steering, brakes, and even electronics or heating and air conditioning.

"With cars becoming more and more advanced, it may be difficult for some techs to keep up with all the latest technologies, so it remains our goal to give them an informal way to access training, at a time and place that is easy for them," said Michael Proud, vice president, marketing. "A small investment goes a long way toward learning a lot, and Garage Gurus remains committed to helping technicians develop new techniques and abilities to provide the best service possible to their shop customers."

In addition to its online classes, Garage Gurus offers onsite and on-demand instructional classes, regularly scheduled at the state-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers located in 12 U.S. markets: Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; New York; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif., with new locations opening in Mexico City, Mexico; and Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 2020. Garage Gurus similarly will visit repair facilities and educate techs on the latest repair tools, replacement part solutions and technology using its fleet of product technology vans.

To download the course catalog and to sign up for classes, or to learn more about the Garage Gurus network, please visit www.garagegurus.tech.

