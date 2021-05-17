Garage Gurus® Extends Deadline to Apply for 2021 Automotive Technician Scholarship Program

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus®, the industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco's DRiV group, has extended the application deadline for its 2021 Automotive Technician Scholarship Program to May 31, 2021. Additionally, the Garage Gurus are pleased to announce a partnership formed with Autel, a leader in automotive diagnostic tool manufacturing. To support the scholarship winners, Autel is committing 12 MS906TS scan tools to each of the 12 scholarship winners. This premium tool offers TPMS, maintenance services, diagnostic reports, ADAS module identifications, and FCA Secure Gateway Access.

Applications for the program are currently available on the Garage Gurus website for the opportunity to receive one of 12 $2,500 Garage Gurus Automotive Technician Scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. In addition to the application, students are also required to submit 2 letters of recommendation from non-family members as well as a typed essay or video introducing themselves and indicating "Why I Want to Be a Top Technician." (Applicants must be legal residents of the United States, in the United States on a valid student visa, or possess resident alien status.) All applications and related materials will be reviewed and winners selected by Garage Gurus' team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other team members. Winners will be announced in June.

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, we are pleased to be able to extend the deadline for our 2021 scholarship program for an additional month, and with it, a great new partnership with Autel to assist those looking to make their careers in automotive repair," said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus. "For the 12 students who will be selected this summer, the $2,500 scholarship and brand new Autel MS906TS will be a huge help in supporting their goal of becoming one of tomorrow's top technicians."

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers operate in 11 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

To learn more about the Automotive Technician Scholarship Program, to apply, and to read the full set of rules and eligibility requirements, visit www.garagegurus.tech.

