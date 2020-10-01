Garage Gurus® Offers Updated E-Learning Platform for Technician Training

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus®, an industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) global aftermarket and OE ride performance division, DRiV, has recently relaunched its e-learning platform for technical training. This updated, best-in-class, online training platform is available now, with more than 110 different courses for technicians to choose. The Garage Gurus' platform is live on the brand-new garagegurus.tech website - 24 hours a day, seven days a week - so students can access training when it is most convenient for them, via their preferred device.



The new website and updated training system also feature an easy-to-use student dashboard that offers a more robust user experience. Improvements to the experience include simplified navigation, individual progress tracking, easy access to any available courses, and an updated mobile experience for those users who prefer to log on via their mobile devices. Each course includes easy-to-follow video instruction from the Garage Gurus team of ASE-certified master trainers and includes topics such as:

Complete ASE Test Prep

Steering and Suspension

Brake Systems and Diagnostics

Engine/Sealing

Electrical

Drivability

HVAC

Product Training

"Garage Gurus has been the go-to, one-stop source for premium training since we launched this platform in 2015," said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus. "It's always been our goal to provide technicians with the classes and knowledge that they need to be better equipped for the service bay and to better serve their customers' needs, and to do it in a way that is convenient for them. With this new interface, we've made it even easier for students to sign up and take classes, as well as keep track of their progress, all while being instructed by Garage Gurus' leading team of trainers."

Launched in 2015, Garage Gurus offers onsite, online and on-demand instruction designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are located in 11 U.S. markets: Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif. Garage Gurus similarly will visit repair facilities and educate techs on the latest repair tools, replacement part solutions and technology using its fleet of product technology vans.



To register for a class or to learn more about Garage Gurus, please visit our redesigned website at www.garagegurus.tech.

