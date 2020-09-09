Garage Gurus® to Partner with Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers™ for Technical Training

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus®, an industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) global aftermarket and OE ride performance division, DRiV, has recently entered into a multi-year partnership with Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers™ to deliver technical training to their workforce. Garage Gurus will provide its comprehensive, instructor-led automotive training to technicians employed throughout Dobbs' 41 locations that are looking to enhance and refine their technical skill sets. As with all Garage Gurus' on-site training sessions, each workshop will consist of both classroom instruction and practical, modern, hands-on diagnostic-focused training. Locally- and family-owned in the greater St. Louis area since 1976, Dobbs is known for a strong commitment to its customers, ensuring that they receive the best tire products and expert automotive services available.

The training classes were designed in a collaborative effort and curated between Garage Gurus and Dobbs, and specifically designed to meet Dobbs' five-level technical training curriculum requirements. Classes will be held at Garage Gurus' Maryland Heights, Missouri, technical service center, and will include courses on topics such as ABS and Stability Control; Electronic Suspension Controls; Automotive Electronics; Fuel Delivery and Fuel System Operation; Electronic Ignition Systems; HVAC Diagnostics; Light-Duty Diesel Emissions Controls; Hybrid Vehicle Service and Diagnostics; and many others. Each course will be taught by Garage Gurus' team of master technicians, all of whom hold ASE® certifications and have 15-30 years' experience in the automotive service repair industry. Garage Gurus is an ASE CASE-certified training provider.

"Since 2015, Garage Gurus has been leading the way at providing training to technicians all across the aftermarket automotive repair industry, with well over 100 different course offerings," said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus, DRiV. "The people at Dobbs are going to be great partners, and we look forward to providing their technicians with courses and instruction designed so that they will be equipped with the latest information and technology to continue their tradition of providing for their loyal customers' repair needs."

"We are very excited about this new partnership with Garage Gurus and working with their top team of master trainers and instructors," added Dustin Dobbs, vice president, Dobbs Tire and Auto Center. "Our primary goal as a company has always been customer service excellence, and by having our technicians progress through various training sessions and levels, we are equipping them with the most knowledge possible to meet our culture of expert automotive repair, provided right, the first time, at the most competitive prices in town."

Launched in 2015, Garage Gurus offers onsite, online and on-demand instruction designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are located in 11 U.S. markets: Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif. Garage Gurus similarly will visit repair facilities and educate techs on the latest repair tools, replacement part solutions and technology using its fleet of product technology vans.

To learn more about Garage Gurus and to download the course catalog or sign up for other classes, please visit www.garagegurus.tech. To learn more about Dobbs Tire and Auto Center, visit www.gotodobbs.com/.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.45 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, deliver technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

About Dobbs Tire

Founded in 1976, Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers, Inc., is a family-owned and operated private company with 41 locations and more than 600 employees. Each location provides tire products and a full range of automotive services. Beyond their commitment to satisfying customers, the Dobbs family supports many institutions, organizations, and charities in the local communities in which they, and the company's extended family of associates, reside.

