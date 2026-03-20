GARAGE HAS LANDED IN THE UK AND WE CAME TO MAKE NOISE

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The wait is over. GARAGE, the Montreal-born brand, has officially landed in the United Kingdom. Following strong demand, GARAGE opens today at Bluewater Shopping Centre, with its London premier location on Oxford Street set to debut March 27.

This launch marks the beginning of GARAGE's next era of international growth. Known for its confident and unapologetic point of view, the brand brings its signature mix of elevated off-duty essentials and active lifestyle pieces to one of the world's most influential style capitals, building on the strong cultural traction it continues to drive across North America, from New York to Los Angeles.

"Opening in the UK is a defining moment for GARAGE," said Andrew Lutfy, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Groupe Dynamite. "London is at the heart of global fashion- the energy and style across the UK truly inspires us. Opening at Bluewater and on Oxford Street is a bold step in our international growth and an opportunity to strengthen our connection with the customers who already know and love us, and to introduce GARAGE to those just discovering the brand."

First UK stores at Bluewater and on Oxford Street

The UK takeover begins in Kent. GARAGE is now open at Bluewater Shopping Centre, marking the brand's official physical debut in the United Kingdom. As one of the country's premier retail destinations, Bluewater will introduce the full GARAGE experience to a highly engaged and style-driven audience.

The momentum moves to the heart of the fashion capital on March 27 with the opening of the GARAGE London location. Located at the prestigious corner of 321 Oxford Street West, this impressive two-level destination serves as a high-impact expression of the brand's global identity. This prime corner location acts as a cultural touchpoint, designed to build a strong brand presence in a market that defines fashion relevance.

And we're just getting started

The UK rollout continues with momentum. Following London, GARAGE will expand into Manchester with locations at Manchester Arndale and Trafford Centre in 2026, accelerating its presence across the country.

For more information, store hours, and the latest drops, follow @garageclothing and shop now at garageclothing.co.uk.

About GARAGE

Built on attitude and influence, GARAGE is more than a clothing brand — it's a movement. With monthly drops designed to keep her closet — and her feed — ahead of the curve, GARAGE has become a go-to for the woman who knows exactly who she is and owns it.

Celebrating 50 years, the Montreal-born brand has pushed limits and raised the volume for women who live unapologetically. Known for its cultural relevance and deep understanding of its community, GARAGE delivers elevated, off-duty essentials made for real life. The brand has built a loyal following across North America by staying close to its customer and moving at the speed of how she lives, moves, and dresses. From Montreal to Los Angeles and now London, GARAGE is here to turn up the heat, one drop at a time.

Website: garageclothing.co.uk | @garageclothing

SOURCE GARAGE