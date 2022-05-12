Garage Makeover Company Helps Clients Reset For Spring

Garage Living Encourages Americans to Rethink their Space during Garage Improvement Month

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With days getting longer and temperatures rising, many homeowners are starting their annual Spring-cleaning routines. While this typically involves clearing out closets or rearranging kitchen pantries, the garage is often an afterthought on many to-do lists. As we move towards Garage Improvement Month this May, Garage Living, the premium garage transformation company in the US and Canada, is shining a spotlight on the most underutilized space in many homes.

Before Garage Living Makeover After Garage Living Makeover. For this makeover, Garage Living built out custom cabinetry, providing the homeowners with ample space to store tools and sports equipment. Above the cabinetry is a spot to keep spare tires when not in use. Slatwalls on either side of the cabinets allow for hanging storage to be added in the future.

A recent poll by Garage Living found that 20% of homeowners can't park in their garage because of how cluttered and disorganized it is. It makes sense then, that the first step in any Garage Living transformation is to determine bespoke storage solutions for each client.

"Reducing clutter is often our clients' number one ask," says Aaron Cash, President and Co-Founder of Garage Living. As the industry leader in custom garage transformations, Garage Living's cabinetry and slatwall systems not only streamline each space but also provide homeowners with a multi-purpose room.

From creating an organized place for cars, bikes, and trucks, to re-imagining the garage into a home gym, Garage Living helps clients remodel their garages based on their needs. Following the initial consultation, on-site visit, and product selection, the transformation itself typically takes only two to four days to install.

A Wall Street Journal survey done in 2016 found that only 11% of homeowners are satisfied with their garage and wouldn't want to improve it. Over the years, Garage Living has noted a marked increase in clients looking to update their garages. In 2019, Garage Living completed 3,800 garage makeovers. In 2020, that number jumped to 5,200 and in 2021, the company completed 7,500 projects. In 2022, the company is on track to complete 8,000.

Garage Living franchises are currently located in:

United States - Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

Canada - Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg

To view additional Garage Living makeovers, please visit the following link: https://www.garageliving.com/garage-makeovers

https://www.dropbox.com/t/tPadw4yINYEtW9DE

To find a specific location, please visit the showroom locator on Garage Living's website (linked here).

ABOUT GARAGE LIVING

Founded in 2005, Garage Living® is a premium garage transformation company headquartered in Canada. With 36 franchises across North America, each location offers clients turn-key garage transformations managed by professionally trained designers, installers, and service personnel. Each project is designed to the client's specific needs with the end goal of creating functional, clean spaces that can be used year-round. For more information, please visit garageliving.com.

Contact:

Alana Wodnicki

646-228-9018

[email protected]

SOURCE Garage Living