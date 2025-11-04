GarageCo™ Celebrates 10th Acquisition, Welcomes Omaha Door & Window to Its Family of Family Brands™

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GarageCo™ is proud to welcome Omaha Door & Window, one of the Midwest's most respected garage door and window companies, to its growing Family of Family Brands™. This partnership marks GarageCo's 10th acquisition, continuing to expand the company's national footprint to 22 states nationwide. The partnership strengthens GarageCo's growing national platform and underscores its commitment to teaming with best-in-class local brands.

Founded in 1959, Omaha Door & Window has become a trusted name across Nebraska and surrounding states, offering a full suite of residential and commercial products – from garage doors and openers to windows, siding, and entry doors. The company's longstanding commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction has earned it a place among the IDA's Top 100 Dealers for 2025.

"Omaha Door & Window is our family, our brand, and our reputation. Having grown up in Omaha and in the business, we knew that when it came time to find a partner, it needed to be one that shared the same values and culture that our father built and we've worked to preserve for many years," said Tom and Steve Murnan, Co-Presidents of Omaha Door & Window. "We're excited to join the growing family of brands™ at GarageCo ™ and look forward to seeing where we can take Omaha Door & Window with their support. We were very particular about finding a company who would value our employees and treat them like they are our family. We are confident that GarageCo is that company."

"Omaha Door & Window has always been a premier Midwest dealer with an incredible history of service and craftsmanship," said Mars Shah, CEO of GarageCo. "Their deep local roots and people-first values perfectly align with our vision to support the best operators in the industry. We're honored to partner with the Murnan family and to welcome the entire Omaha Door & Window team into our Family of Family Brands™."

Omaha Door & Window will continue to operate under its well-known name, maintaining its local presence and trusted team. Through this partnership, the business will gain access to GarageCo's national resources in marketing, technology, operations, and leadership development—empowering its continued growth and success in the years ahead.

GarageCo™ continues to expand its national platform by partnering with market-leading garage door dealers who share its commitment to people, customers, and communities. The company also leverages its growing ownership network to identify additional strong partners across the U.S.

To learn more about partnership opportunities, contact Brian Powers, Director of Corporate Development & M&A, at [email protected], or visit garagecoholdings.com/contact-us.

About GarageCo™

GarageCo™, backed by Gridiron Capital, is a national platform that partners with market-leading businesses in the residential and commercial garage door services industry. GarageCo™ builds on the local reputation and legacy of its brands, driving growth through best practices and operational efficiencies. For more information, visit www.garagecoholdings.com.

